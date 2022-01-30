Jennifer Lopez in the company of Ben Affleck visits a recording studio in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez was captured this weekend when he arrived at a recording studio in Los Angeles. this time He wore a white sports outfit with which he exposed his impact abs.

Her look was adorned with some diamond accessories, including large gold earrings. On this occasion, she chose to wear her hair loose with waves at the ends.

In the photos shared by the Daily Mail, you can see when the 52-year-old singer arrived at the studio, followed by her boyfriend Ben Affleck and Max, the singer’s son, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

The Oscar-winning actor also opted for a casual look, with jeans, a T-shirt and a blue hoodie.

The singer’s visit to the recording studio takes place only a few days before the premiere of his tape “Marry Me” with Maluma and Owen Wilson.

It was in April of last year, when after four years of relationship, Jennifer Lopez announced his breakup with Alex Rodríguez and weeks later rumors began of a possible reconciliation with Ben Affleck.

Since then, the couple has become one of the favorites of the public, it is increasingly common to see them living with their children or enjoying a date alone in luxurious restaurants in Los Angeles.