Jennifer Aniston’s summer look that can become fashion in this 2022

Although the cold of winter does not look like it will end very soon, actress Jennifer Aniston has come a little early by delighting her fans with a heart-stopping summer look. The ex of Brad Pitt has gotten rid of the sweater and the tracksuit, and has chosen to wear a look made up of a sarong and some esparto wedges that promise to be the next fashion trend for the summer season of 2022.





Obviously, the actress is not in Aspen, Colorado, enjoying the snowy mountains that require a warm outfit to withstand the low temperatures. Aniston is enjoying the warm scenery of Oahu, Hawaii while filming “Murder Mystery 2” for Netflix. During filming, Jennifer’s outfit could be seen, which undoubtedly screams summer!

The sarong-style skirt that the actress chose is from designer Silvia Tcherassi. It is a cream colored skirt with some colorful prints. The interpreter of “Rachel” in the iconic series “Friends” combined the skirt with a green top with thin straps and a delicate teardrop neckline, from the firm Alice and Olivia. One of the most remarkable elements of this outfit were her Saint Laurent brand wedge sandals; a modern twist on the classics espadrillesbut with platforms and in camel color.





As accessories to her look, the actress chose a tote bag from the Ulla Johnson brand, confirming that esparto grass and raffia accessories will continue to be one of the favorites in the summer season.. In the same way as in previous summers, in this 2022 esparto grass accessories will be decorated with details in leather and rustic materials. Likewise, the actress complemented the rest of her outfit with a straw hat and brown sunglasses to protect herself from the inclement UV rays of the island.

East outfits it is ideal for a trip to the beach, as it is comfortable enough to walk on the sand, while elegant enough to have a drink at the beach bar or take a romantic walk in front of the sea at nightfall. For this reason, it has become one of the essential garments for any fashionista when the hot season arrives.





The 52-year-old actress will share roles again with her great friend Adam Sandler, who has become her “husband” in the cinema due to the number of films they have starred in together. This new film is produced by “Happy Madison,” Sandler’s production company. This time, director Jeremy Garelick will replace Kyle Newacheck, the director who made the first film a hit on Netflix, managing to get more than 30 million views in the weekend of its release. It is estimated that the film will be released sometime in 2022, however, there is no confirmed date. Likewise, it is known that the film will be recorded in Hawaii and Paris.