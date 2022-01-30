Jennifer Aniston, ready to testify in favor of Brad Pitt in his divorce

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were one of the most famous and beloved couples in the world. showbiz. However, after almost seven years of romance – five of marriage – the couple separated due to an alleged infidelity on the part of the actor with Angelina Jolie, actress he met on the set of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith‘.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie formalized their relationship after the actor’s divorce with the famous ‘Rachel Green‘ from ‘friends‘. Brangelina lasted more than ten years and although in 2014 they decided to join marriage ties, by 2016 the couple was already carrying out the divorce proceedings, which is still not over.

And it is that, the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie recently took an unexpected turn, as the actress of ‘Maleficent‘ has accused the Oscar winner of domestic abuse. In fact, Jolie is “prepared to provide proof of the abuse”, while her eldest son, Maddox, has already testified against his father, and according to various reports, his testimony “was not very flattering”.

According to the British tabloid The Mirror, Brad Pitt is “devastated” by the situation, however, the actor has found great support in his ex-partner, Jennifer Aniston, who is doing what is possible to show the actor that he is not going through his divorce alone.

Jennifer Aniston, ready to testify in favor of Brad Bitt in his divorce with Angelina Jolie

According to the testimonies offered by a source close to Aniston to the aforementioned English newspaper, the actress of ‘The Morning Show’ I would be willing to testify on behalf of Brad Pitt if the situation requires it.

“As soon as the domestic violence allegations became public, Jen spoke directly to Brad on the phone. She wanted to let him know that she would be there for him no matter what, and she has told him again that she will appear in court if necessary, even though she knows it will never come to that.”, continued the source.

“Brad has been devastated by Angelina’s latest accusations. You feel really lost. Jen’s words of encouragement and support have come at such a tumultuous time in her life.“, he finished.

It is worth mentioning that The divorce between Jolie and Pitt occurred after an altercation between the actor and Maddox on a private jet. Both the FBI and social services investigated the actor at the time, however, Brad was cleared of all allegations of child abuse. For now, It only remains to wait for the trial to take its course.