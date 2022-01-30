Jennifer Aniston first referred to rumors that she would have adopted a girl

Jennifer Aniston referred to rumors that she would have adopted a girl in Mexico

Jennifer Aniston will reappear in a reunion of the historic comedy “Friends”, which has already been recorded in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on HBO Max. But in the last few hours several European tabloids began to have her name in their headlines for a different reason: they indicated that the actress had enlarged her family and that she had shared it with her peers.

According to the British newspaper Mirror, sources close to the production of the sitcom They would have confirmed that the 52-year-old star would have taken advantage of the reunion to tell his companions that he is very excited because she would have adopted a baby.

The newspaper expanded the information assuring that the actress, divorced twice, would have adopted a Mexican girl from the Casa Hogar Sion orphanage, an entity that the interpreter has been helping for a long time.

“His friends say that the adoption process is scheduled to end in June,” the newspaper said.“Jen felt that the reunion was the perfect time to make her baby announcement to the entire group. While the women already knew as they see each other regularly, she thought it would be special to tell the men when they were all together as she rarely sees them due to her work commitments,” a source told the publication.

The actors of “Friends” at the Emmy Awards in 2002 (Reuters)

The Sun He also offered details of the alleged reaction of his colleagues upon hearing the news. “Everyone was overjoyed when she told them, giving her advice on parenting, which she said she would happily drink once she settled down.”added the source.

Since the adoption process began last year, the newspaper said, people close to Aniston have said that her best friend and “Friends” co-star, Courteney Cox, has been by her side at all times. Jen is the godmother of Coco, the 16-year-old daughter of the actress who played “Monica.”

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston (AP)

But this whole story was denied by the actress herself.

Aniston discussed many topics with David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney and Matt LeBlanc during the “Friends” TV reunion tapings, but he never mentioned anything about the arrival of a baby in his life, reported the US site TMZ, who contacted the representatives of the actress.

“The rumors that Jennifer is in the process of adopting a baby are false and never happened.”, Said a spokesman for the star the aforementioned medium.

Aniston has no official partner since she separated from Justin Theroux in 2017. In recent months strong rumors began to circulate that the actress would be with Brad Pitt, 56, whom he divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage.

When Pitt’s marriage to Angelina Jolie ended in 2016, hopes of reconciliation between the ex-spouses were immediately rekindled.

Aniston was also related to the actor Jason Sudeikis, former partner of Olivia Wilde.

What is certain is that the actors have already recorded the long-awaited program for HBO Max, which had been delayed due to the pandemic. It was filmed over three days at Warner Brothers studios in California, with the production using the original sets from the series.

The special will air in the coming months, but there is no confirmed date.

