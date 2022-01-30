James Gunn talks Guardians of the Galaxy; it will be the end, he says

Digital Millennium

The last time we saw the Guardians of the Galaxy together was in the second part of this franchise, although we did see some participation from these heroes in Avengers: EndgameWell, how can we forget the fateful end of Gamora in this installment at the hands of Thanos, this is why we are now eager to see how this story continues, so James Gunn answered some questions in a podcast.

“This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” said James Gunn in Hero Nation about the conclusion of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to premiere on May 5. of 2023.

Director of suicide squad also stated that the movie is so big and so dark that it will be different from what people expect.

“I just want to be true to the characters, the story, and give people the summary of the story that they deserve,” Gunn said from the Marvel production set in Atlanta.

James Gunn also commented that is aware that the third movie in most trilogies “sucks”although this does not always happen, added the director.

When we last saw Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), in the 2017 film, he had just met his diabolical galactic father, Ego, played by Kurt Russell.

Meanwhile, his adoptive father, so to speak, Yondu (Michael Rooker) met his creator in a last sacrifice. Following on from that, the Guardians continued to help the Avengers defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Fred Raskin, who edited The Suicide Squad and previous Guardians of the Galaxy films for Gunn, also returns for vol. 3

