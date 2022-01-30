James Gunn claims Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the end for that group of heroes

The Guardians of the Galaxy have a Christmas Special ahead and the third installment of their spectacular trilogy. Unfortunately James Gunn announced that this is it for this team of heroes.

the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in Atlanta filming the third installment of the group of characters for the big screen. Yes OK James Gunn highlighted on more than one occasion that this is the end of the trilogy that began in 2014, it is difficult to avoid thinking of new team films, although in this case with alternative members than the current formation of the group of antiheroes.

James Gunn made statements regarding this next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Regarding the filming, he assured that the experience was like “Frogger but dodging Omicron”, due to the protocols and restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. He also teased that the sequel will be the last time we see this particular group of characters together on screen.

Is it the end for the Guardians of the Galaxy?

Talking with Hero’s Podcast, the filmmaker stated: “This is the end for us. It will be the last time people see this team of Guardians. It’s big, very big and dark, unlike what audiences might expect to see.”. Gunn remarked that he recognizes how in many cases the third film “stinks”, but he wants to end up in a “high note” the last film in charge of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“It doesn’t feel like goodbye. The truth is that I am very close with these people, they are part of my life outside of Guardians. I will continue to see Chris, Dave, Pom, Karen and Zoe. It doesn’t feel like a separation. I just want to stay true to the characters and their story to give the fans the closure they deserve. That’s a bit scary, but I’m trying to do my best.”, remarked the director of the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, among others. The film will hit the theaters on May 5, 2023.