“It’s a sample of what we can do at Eurovision”

Is named Chanel Terrero and has 30 years. Born in Havana but when she was very little, sen settled with her family in Barcelona. She is a singer, actress and dancer. She has participated in some of the biggest musical productions on the Spanish theater billboard; What ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Flashdance’. He has been part of the dance corps of Shakira on MTV and has participated in series such as ‘Águila Roja’ and ‘El secreto del Puente Viejo’. After winning the first edition of the Benidorm Fest, defeating the great favorite, Rigoberta Bandini, she will represent Spain in Eurovision with the song ‘SloMo’, a Latin rhythm that mixes Spanish and English.

Chanel accepted the project of trying to go to Eurovision when he contacted her Tony Sanchez-Ohlsson, one of the authors of ‘SloMo’. As he explains in an interview with EL PERIÓDICO, “he already knew me from the musicals I’ve worked on. He told me that he had a song for me, that it really hit me. He put me in contact with Leroy Sánchez, another of the authors, I sang the song for him as a casting, he liked it and from there we started working super hard & rdquor ;.

Before arriving in Benidorm counted for nothing in the bets, They barely gave him a 5% chance of winning, but it was to act in the first semifinal and destroy any forecast. The artist prevailed over the rest of the rivals of the night and stood in the final as one of the great favorites along with Rigoberta Bandini. Tonight, and in a heart attack vote, has added 96 points, five ahead of Bandoni and six more than Tanxugueiras, who were also among the favorites. “The proposal for ‘SloMo’ was made from the beginning to go to Turin. And for us, Benidorm has not been just a stepping stone; it has been a sample of what we can do in Eurovision & rdquor;.

“I consider myself a 360 artist, who sings, dances and acts”

The set-up to participate in Benidorm was very hard; “Since I found out I was in the ‘show’ I haven’t stopped working; physically, psychologically and spiritually and with the voice. This is very hard work but also very rewarding, because you soon see the results. All of us who are part of the team have worked very hard; this would not be the same without them. It is something very demanding; the other day, for example, we stayed up until 12 at night rehearsing the choreography over and over again; there were those who went to bed at 8 in the morning, working until then. This requires dedication; It is a mixture of illusion and work & rdquor ;.

autoxigence

And it is that the demand with itself is one of its personal commandments; “My best friend tells me that I am too demanding, but I think she never fully learns; that is, there is always something to improve, something to learn. And that is what makes you grow as an artist and as a person. And I focus on that; in absorbing, in learning”. And she gives as an example what she felt when she saw Ruth Lawrence perform a very particular version of ‘Bailar Pegados’ by sergio dalma at the Benidorm Fest: “Seeing her, I climbed on top of the chair. I couldn’t scream because I had to keep my voice to myself, but I clapped my hands, I looked like a little girl. With each thing that she made of her, each glance of hers at the camera, with each gesture of hers, I thought: God, how much there is to learn from her! And so constantly. I am demanding because I like to grow as an artist”. It is from that same demand that she does not allow herself to trust and rest on her laurels; “I am excited to see that there are many people who support me, but this does not blind me. I am very grounded. And I am very aware that the work is not yet 100% and that it can always be better.”

Now to Turin

Now the road to Turin begins. The song and staging that we have seen at the Benidorm Fest will surely be polished and improved. Ahead, still, more than three months of workor. As she declares herself a follower of Eurovision, Chanel does not share the criticism of the festival nor does she consider that taking part in it will put her career at risk; “on the contrary; it is an opportunity, they are open doors! It is the song festival par excellence; the most important in the world. For me it is something wonderful & rdquor ;, she assures.

My mother signed me up for rhythmic gymnastics. I had to quit because I suffered harassment because of the color of my skin”

Chanel has been on stage for years. Her talent, she says, comes from her family; “My mother is very artistic; she makes you a monologue out of nowhere. I think I’ve surely inherited a little bit of that. My aunt sings superbly, although she has never dedicated herself professionally to it & rdquor ;. Chanel had it clear from a very young age; “My mother saw my skills; I had a lot of elasticity and she signed me up for rhythmic gymnastics. I had to quit because I was harassed because of the color of my skin. In the end I signed up for a dance school and the director also saw my skills. She told me that she had to work hard to get out on the ring in good condition. I was 9 years old then. I spent many years working to be able to say that I feel that these three disciplines are mine; sing, dance and act & rdquor ;.

The journey was not always easy; Chanel acknowledges that there have been hard times “but they served me as a learning & rdquor ;. For example, she remembers the times when she felt “that they separated me for being a dancer; as if they told me ‘you’re not good as a singer or as an actress’. And it’s hard because you know you’re ready for it.” She has also had moments of glory like her victory in Benidorm; “I was with Steven Spielberg, doing a casting for his movie ‘West Side Story’. From all over the world, he chose 5 actresses for the character of Anita and one of the applicants was me. That moment in my career was very heavy, shaking hands with Spielberg was very strong & rdquor ;.

family support

In both the sweet and the bitter moments, Chanel explains that her family has always been by her side, supporting her “from minute one. They are very important to me. They supported me every time I went to a casting as a child; They supported me when I went to live in Madrid and they are there with me at every premiere I make & rdquor ;. During the week of the Benidorm Fest she has had them by her side; “They asked for a party at work and came to support me. My sister, in the voting for the semifinal, had an anxiety attack; she couldn’t breathe, poor thing!& rdquor ;.

Thanks to the success of the Benidorm Fest, Chanel will now be known mainly for her facet as a singer. She, however, is clear: this does not mean that she has to give up her alter ego as a dancer or as an actress: “I consider myself a 360 artist, who sings, dances and acts. All my life I have dedicated myself to this. Why do you have to change things now? Outside of Spain there is not so much objection to seeing actors who suddenly sing super well. Why not combine the three things? & rdquor ;. When she is asked which of these three activities she likes the most, Chanel is blunt: “That’s like asking who I love more, mom or dad! All three are my passion.