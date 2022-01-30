It will be easier! WhatsApp updates sending photos and videos

WhatsApp updates sending photos and videos It will be easier!

Recently, it has been revealed that the famous application of WhatsApp will be updated to make sending photos and videos easier, something that has undoubtedly caused great intrigue among users.

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that WhatsApp will receive a new Interface for sending multimedia content that aims to make your life easier.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is the application of Messenger service leader, and as such, the company often adds new features and tricks to the platform on both Android and iOS, and also on PC thanks to the attention it is paying to WhatsApp Web and its autonomy from the mobile device.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Trick to change the background of calls

The truth is that sending multimedia is one of the most frequent uses that are given to the messaging application, and now the possible novelties that would reach the interface of this section have been discovered.

This is how sending multimedia on WhatsApp could be made even easier thanks to a change in the design that has been discovered by WaBetaInfo and that could reach the application in the near future.

So when you want to send a multimedia file, you just have to click on attach, as always, however, when you select images or videos, a new panel will appear in which you will have access to a recent tab and a gallery tab where you can choose the photos in question.

Notably, this makes searching for recent images on WhatsApp easier than current folder sorting, where to find a recent item you must first access the image’s containing folder.