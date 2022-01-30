Is a new Selena Gomez album coming up? Learn more about #SG3

Singer Selena Gomez He released his first EP in Spanish on March 12 . Under the name of Revelation the also actress worked with the producers Tainy Y albert hype on topics like “At once” Y “Dance with Me” beside Raww Alexander, same that gave him good reviews by experts.

Now to the surprise of her fans, the singer uploaded a story on her Instagram account in which she anticipates her next material.

The official fan club confirmed that #SG3 (Selena Gomez 3) will be released. The title and release date is still a mystery, but his followers were quick to show their excitement at this preview.

Singer Selena Gomez He has released two solo materials: revival (2015) and rare (2020), the latter contains lyrics in which he talks about his feelings and the difficult times he has had to face Lupus. “With this album I started to say things in a way that I had never been able to express before,” he declared in an interview for Apple Music prior to its release.

Recently Gomez was the host of the event VAX Live in which the request is made to various leaders to share vaccines so that the world can end the COVID-19 pandemic,

LDAV

Related