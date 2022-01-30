Indie game based on Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to have an affair with Keanu Reeves

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Despite his controversial debut, Cyberpunk 2077 managed to build a loyal player base. Like any community, there are some extremely talented fans who don’t hesitate to express their love and passion for CD Projekt RED’s work with their own independent projects. That is precisely the case of the small Triple Thirst studio and its most recent project: cyber bang 2069.

This ambitious title is a visual novel that allows players to date and romance various male characters from CD Projekt RED’s RPG. Among the candidates we find Sandayu Oda, Goro Takemura, Viktor Vector and, of course, Johnny Silverhand.

In case you missed it: Despite a bad debut, Cyberpunk 2077 was the best-selling and most played on Steam in 2021

In case you don’t know, Johnny Silverhand is a character from Cyberpunk 2077 which features the image and performance of Keanu Reeves. So on paper, this standalone title allows fans to finally go on a romantic date with the Canadian actor.

Of course, it seems that this dating simulator is mainly focused on romance with Sandayu Oda, the cyberninja belonging to the Arasaka corporation. Fortunately, Triple Thirst, a studio made up of female developers, promised that it will expand the stories and options of the rest of the characters.

This visual novel, which you can download for free if you visit this page, has a version with scenes that are not suitable for all audiences. However, those users who only wish to approach the experience to learn the background of the characters and the narrative arc, will be able to do so with an edition that censors the strongest scenes.

An independent game licensed by CD Projekt RED

Being a dating simulator that uses the characters of Cyberpunk 2077 As a basis, it is easy to think that CD Project RED would take action to stop the development and publication of this independent project not suitable for all audiences.

Continue reading the story

Fortunately, it turned out to be the opposite. Multiple workers from the Polish company have already expressed their enthusiasm for the Triple Thirst visual novel. Patrick K. Mills, Senior Quest Designer for Cyberpunk 2077, said the project was great and took the opportunity to thank fans of the RPG.

Apparently, the developers of Triple Thirst asked CD Projekt RED for permission before working on the narrative experience. This, of course, to prevent them from having to cancel the project after months of development and progress.

Find out: Cyberpunk 2077: Keanu Reeves is happy with the suggestive mods of his character

But tell us, will you give this curious dating simulator a try? Let us read you in the comments.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for Xbox One, PS4, Google STADIA and PC. Follow this link to read more news related to him.

Related video: Despite the bugs, Cyberpunk 2077 was a TOTAL success

Fountain