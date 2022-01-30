In what number were the places for each specialty sold out last year?

At MIR 2021, half of the medical specialties were sold out before he chose the number 5,000, as reported by Medical Writing.

The first specialty to finish was Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, which, with 51 places on offer, was closed in the MIR 836.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery closed its quota MIR 2,638, while Medical-Surgical Dermatology, closed in the post 1,008, and Ophthalmology in 3,898.

The most demanded and the least

Cardiology, one of the most demanded specialties and the one that is always chosen by the first positions, closed in position 2,356. It was the most chosen specialty among the top ten students.

Anesthesiology and Resuscitation was no longer available in MIR 4006 and Digestive Apparatus in 4186.

the specialties less demanded last year by the candidates were Preventive medicine Y Work Medicine, who did not complete their quota until MIR 9,576 and 9,430.

The MIR 2021 closed with the applicant 9,854, who, in addition, chose the last square of Family and Community Medicine, specialty that the last 79 resident doctors on the list had to choose as it was the only one left.

Other specialties

Below is the number of MIR in which places were sold out last year of the specialties not mentioned above:

Allergology 7,084

clinical analysis 9,403

Pathological anatomy 7,988

Angiology and vascular surgery 4,628

Clinical Biochemistry 8,771

heart surgery 4,700

General and digestive surgery 4,678

Orthopedic and trauma surgery 4,253

pediatric surgery 4,247

Thoracic surgery 4,766

Endocrinology and nutrition 4,713

Clinical Pharmacology 8,621

Geriatrics 9,402

Hematology and hemotherapy 5,548

Immunology 7,470

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation 6,339

Intensive medicine 5,837

Internal Medicine 6,276

Nuclear medicine 7,791

Microbiology and parasitology 9,183

nephrology 5,489

Pneumology 5,386

Neurosurgery 4,088

clinical neurophysiology 7,970

Neurology 4,525

Obstetrics and gynecology 4,585

Medical Oncology 5,190

radiation oncology 6,850

Otorhinolaryngology 4,613

Pediatrics 4,720

Psychiatry 6,158

Radiodiagnosis 4,462

Rheumatology 5,288

Urology 4,594

We will have to wait for the publication of the official results of the MIR 2022 to find out how the places are assigned this year.