In the face of the pandemic, exercise has its lowest level among the population

After going to the nutritionist, Sofía Torres decided to lose weight and exercise last year. She then went to the gym, but it was two weeks and she didn’t come back.

One of the reasons was that since he contracted COVID-19 in 2020, he has been constantly tired.

Although most public and private spaces were opened, the increase in physical activation was only 0.7% in 2021.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reports that last year only 39.6% of the older population said they were physically active. It is the lowest percentage since 2013, when he began to record this trend in the Sports Practice and Physical Exercise Module.

Since the pandemic began, health problems, lack of time and fatigue from work remain the main reasons for not exercising.

“The data for 2021 does not show a significant increase in the population that declared to carry out physical-sports activity, even though parks, spaces and sports centers, both public and private, have been reopened, according to the epidemiological traffic light of each federal entity”, indicates the Institute.

Men have a higher percentage of activity than women, registering 46.7% and 33.3%, respectively.

On the other hand, in the comparison of the age ranges, the population between 18 and 24 years old stood out as the group that spends more time on physical activity, with an indicator of 64.7 percent.