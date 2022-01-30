In shorts and top, Sommer Ray shows training routine

The popular fitness model, Sommer Ray, He took the eyes of all his users in the world of the web after sharing a video on his Tik Tok profile, with which he surprised his loyal fans after being seen in a risky sports outfit that exposed his spectacular anatomy , while showing off his strict exercise routine in the middle of the street.

At 25 years old, the beautiful American influencer has positioned herself as one of the most popular young women among Internet users thanks to her unique beauty and charismatic personality that boasts in each of its updates through digital platforms.

Read also: In her room Anastasia Karanikolaou goes to bed and wears pure lace

However, this time the renowned internet celebrity decided to shield his fans with an old video he recorded when he was only 18 years old, which was posted through his personal account on the Chinese social network, with which he caused all kinds of reactions from users.

As can be seen in the images, Sommer dared to model in the middle of the road with an intrepid exercise outfit that consisted of a black crop top and gray cheeky shorts, revealing her tanned complexion and shapely silhouette while performing. his strenuous training.

Read also: In the middle of the street Sofía Jamora shows off a fitted dress and a teddy bear

In the recording, the beautiful young woman born in Coloradocarried out a couple of warm-ups before starting his exercise routine, where he did squats, lunges, planks, jumping jacks and among other exercises.

“Who remembers this video? I was 18 years old”, was the message that Ray placed in the description of his publication, with which he is about to exceed 6 million views thanks to the unconditional support of his followers, who sent him more than half a million little red hearts to show your love.

Visit the YouTube channel of LA SIRENA giving Click here

Join our WhatsApp.



Follow @LaSirenaNoticia





Follow us on