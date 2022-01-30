“I’m looking like crazy”

Maria Hervas went last Monday to ‘The Anthill’ to present ‘El cover’, the first film directed by Secun de la Rosa in which she appears. The first visit of the versatile actress left several moments thanks to the anecdotes that she herself told, such as, for example, the time in which spied on Emma Stone herself in a New York bathroom.

It all happened when the interpreter and a friend went to see Woody Allen’s band in a hotel. “We sat about 50 centimeters from him as he cleaned the clarinet. There was also that night Emma Stone and Andrew Garfieldwho were a couple at the time,” recalled Hervás, while Pablo Motos pointed out that the two had been visiting the program at the time.

“At one point, Emma went to the bathroom and I followed her. Fuck, I’m looking crazy and no one is going to hire me“, she said in a hurry, although later she continued: “I admire people a lot. When I see talent I love it. We stayed up all night looking at them. We didn’t have a penny left, dinner there was very expensive and we were starving. She had ordered a pasta dish that she didn’t eat. And we: ‘Come on, Emma, ​​eat it or we’ll take it away from you, aunt,’ she confessed while Motos burst out laughing.

“In an intermission, she got up and went to the bathroom. In my defense, I have to say that I peed too. I wasn’t that crazy. I arrived and there was no one in the toilets and I sensed that he would be inside one of the bathrooms. Then I instinctively ducked to see her under the door and I had her feet in court shoes that I will always remember. And I had my feet inside, I thought it was super cuteHervás said. “Lucky that he didn’t open the door for you at that moment and caught you looking there,” added the presenter.