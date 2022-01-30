Ilunga Makabu won a controversial split decision over…

In controversial result, Ilunga Makabu won to Thabiso Mchunu by split decision to defend the cruiserweight title World Boxing Council (WBC) and positioned himself as a possible rival of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

After 12 rounds, two of the judges saw the still champion win. Makabu by 115-113 and 116-112, while another gave the challenger 115-113 Mchunuin the main event of the function that took place at the Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio, which was promoted by Don King.

Mchunu seemed to get even for the defeat suffered seven years ago, as he had a solid performance and seemed to be heading for the coronation, but the judges decided otherwise and Makabu he made the second defense of his title.

Although the favorite was the then champion, Mchunu he came out determined to do everything and thanks to an effective counterattack and an intelligent fight he put the Congo native in trouble.

Makabu From the start, he put pressure on a rival who had his best ally on the counterattack, with rights that impacted the champion again and again, both aggressive and with bombardments from the first moments.

The champion Makabu he went forward for much of the fight, he pressed and was not as effective, plus his rival made him fail. Mchunu, meanwhile, seemed to land the best shots, and closed the last rounds of the fight strong. However, in the end, in the view of two of the judges, Mchunu did not reach him before a Makabu who still dreams of a lawsuit before Canelo Alvarez.

Thabiso Mchunu and his team could not hide their disagreement when reading the judges’ cards, generating controversy around the fight he won Makabu by an unclear split decision.

Ilunga Makabu He improved his record to 29-2, 25 before the limit, in addition to beating a rival he had beaten almost seven years ago, and the challenger stayed with 23-6, 13 knockouts.

Trevor Bryan retained the WBA regular heavyweight belt

In the co-star fight of the evening, trevor bryan Y Jonathan Guidry they offered an entertaining fight and that went to the maximum, with a victory for the still complete regular champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA) by majority decision.

Bryanfavorite to come out with the victory, was better after the 12 rounds in which there were moments of emotion with his exchanges, although only two judges saw him win with cards of 118-109 and 116-111, while the other judge gave victory to Guidry by 115-112.

At the end of the last round Bryan he forced his rival to kneel after a good combination, but he got up to ring the bell and they went to the cards. The fight that meant the first defense for the world champion, which improved his record to 22-0, 16 knockouts, and took the undefeated from Guidry (17-1-2, 12 KOs).