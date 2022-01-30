“I was caught by surprise.” Emma Watson talks about the words Rupert Grint dedicated to her in the ‘Harry Potter’ special – CINEMABLEND

The actress met with her co-stars from the famous film saga on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’.

Harry Potter, the film saga that adapted the novels written by JK Rowling, began 20 years ago. It was in 2001 when The Philosopher’s Stone it hit theaters, and that movie was just the beginning. Seven more installments followed, which told the story of the young magician played by Daniel Radcliffe on the big screen. On the occasion of this anniversary, hbo max premiered on January 1 Harry Potter: Return to Hogwartsa special in which the protagonists of the franchise met 10 years after the end of the saga with The Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

The special has some very emotional moments, and one that takes the cake is the conversation between Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. They were the ones in charge of giving life to hermione grange Y Ron Weasley on the big screen. Grint had a nice word for her former co-star and Watson has admitted he was caught off guard.

“That’s the most emotional moment for me”the actress begins in fashion. “When Rupert says things, he means them. I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he chose to be in public. Similarly for Dan, I was moved by how thoughtful he had been over the years about how different he had been to Dan.” me as a child”.

Watson and Grint’s conversation at the end of the special, in which tell each other how important they have been to each other and the strong connection they Harry Potter created between them, ends with the interpreter tremendously excited. The two hug each other before Grint tells her former partner that he loves her. “As a friend,” she adds, prompting laughter between the two and the behind-the-scenes team.

On the other hand, Watson has also talked about what it has meant for her to meet Radcliffe again. Another of the special’s key moments is when the leading trio discusses their memories of the saga sitting on the Gryffindor common room.

“It was emotional and also intense to have such an intimate moment while others watched up close”says Watson. “I was happy to have a mediator ask us questions and see how differently we’ve processed things. I love that we remember different things.”