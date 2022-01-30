Hundreds of mysterious strands found in the heart of the Milky Way

Comet Leonard dazzles as it crosses the Milky Way 0:48

(CNN) — The center of our galaxy, the Milky Way, is home to a multitude of intriguing features, including almost a thousand mysterious magnetic threads, according to a new telescope image.

The pairs and groups of strands span nearly 150 light-years in length and are equally spaced.

The strange structures are a few million years old and vary in appearance. Some of them resemble harp strings, waterfalls, or even the rings around Saturn.

But the true nature of the filaments remains elusive.

Farhad Yusef-Zadeh, a professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern University, first discovered the strands 35 years ago through radio waves. He determined that the strands were made of cosmic ray electrons moving their magnetic fields at nearly the speed of light. However, the origin of these threads remains a mystery.

Now, astronomers were able to find 10 times more threads than Yusef-Zadeh’s previous discovery, using the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory’s MeerKAT telescope.

A study detailing these findings has been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

“We have studied individual filaments for a long time with myopic vision,” said Yusef-Zadeh, lead author of the study and a member of Northwestern’s Center for Interdisciplinary Research and Exploration in Astrophysics, in a statement.

“Now, we finally see the big picture: a bird’s-eye view filled with a huge number of filaments. Just looking at a few filaments makes it hard to draw a real conclusion about what they are and where they came from. This is a turning point in promotion.” our understanding of these structures.

The new detailed image is actually made up of a mosaic of 20 different observations taken over three years while looking toward the distant center of the Milky Way, located 25,000 light-years from Earth.

In addition to the long strands, the image shows the signatures of star birth and the remnants of stars exploded through radio emissions. Yusef-Zadeh and his research team focused solely on the strands and isolated them from the other phenomena captured in the image.

“It’s like modern art,” he said. “These images are so beautiful and rich, and the mystery of it all makes it even more interesting.”

separating the strands

The amount of radiation varied from other energetic cosmic events, such as supernova remnants, the team’s analysis of the threads showed. Scientists think the threads are more likely related to past activity caused by the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way rather than exploding stars.

The team also determined that the magnetic fields are stronger along the strands.

Studying a larger group of strands allows scientists to better understand them, although many mysteries remain.

“If you were from another planet, for example, and you met a very tall person on Earth, you might assume that all people are tall,” Yusef-Zadeh said. “But if you do statistics on a population of people, you can find the average height. That’s exactly what we’re doing. We can find the strength of the magnetic fields, their lengths, their orientations, and the radiation spectrum.”

As the team works to identify each thread, they are still trying to figure out the ordered and equal distance between groups of threads, the cause of the acceleration of the particles, or whether the threads move over time.

“Every time we answer a question, many other questions come up,” Youssef-Zadeh said. “How are electrons accelerated to near the speed of light? One idea is that there are some sources at the end of these filaments that accelerate these particles.”

The threads may be connected to an earlier discovery by Yusef-Zadeh and his team in 2019: giant balloon structures at the heart of the galaxy.

Multiple studies on the strands will be published in the future, and scientists hope to discover how they fit together among the tangle of objects near the center of the Milky Way.

“We hope to get to the bottom, but more observations and theoretical analysis are needed,” he said. “A complete understanding of complex objects takes time.”