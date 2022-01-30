Hulk Hogan shares his 4 golden rules for biceps from another planet

In a recent Instagram post showing off his impressive biceps, Hulk Hogan presents a t-shirt that outlines the “Rules” for life and fitness.

How much exercise you have to do according to your age.

50 foods rich in protein to gain muscle.

Hulk Hogan’s famous “Hulk Rules” t-shirt is a WWE legend. But now, the famed wrestler is putting his own spin on his unofficial mustard yellow uniform, releasing a black version of his famous “Hulk Rules” t-shirt. And surely you have already heard about these four commandments of Hulk Hogan to have his biceps…

In a recent Instagram post showing off his impressive arms, the 68-year-old icon shows off the shirt, which is available on his Hogan Beach Shop website. The twist on his famous jersey includes four “rules” printed on the back, which are Hogan’s tips for staying fit (and for life) that has been selling for decades. And he sure is carrying it out himself after his physical transformation and return to his high school weight.

Take out a notebook and a pen. The rules are as follows:

1. Train.

2. Consume your vitamins.

3. Say your prayers.

4. Believe in yourself… Brother.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The classic “Hulkmania rules” are actually pretty solid advice to carry out, especially the vitamin part.

But Hulk Hogan’s status as an icon doesn’t just help him make some highly coveted clothing. He’s putting together a star-studded movie telling his origin story, if the pandemic cooperates.

In July 2020, Netflix announced Hulk Hogan biopic movie starring Chris Hemsworth, although filming has been continually delayed due to COVID-19. Despite all the problems, the film and Hemsworth have the support of Hogan, of course. Back in November 2020, Hogan tweeted that Hemsworth’s physique was already up to the task, and here’s his advice for good measure.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It will work? Well, we think so.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io