How to Report TDC Unrecognized Charges

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), invites users to stay alert of their financial movements and in case of registering an unrecognized charge on your credit or debit card in order to make or file a complaint.

Before panicking or giving the money for the purchase, you need to know that there are different ways to solve things, because the Condusef has presented a series of recommendations on what you should do to avoid falling for this fraud.

In case you are the victim of a bank fraud or having an unidentified charge in your account with a financial entity, the Commission recommends following the steps below to file your complaint:

Remain calm: Remain calm and call your financial entity later report the unrecognized charges and cancel your card, this will prevent criminals from carrying out other operations with it.

later report the unrecognized charges and cancel your card, this will prevent criminals from carrying out other operations with it. File your complaint at Specialized Unit (UNE) from your Bank: Here they will provide you with a request for clarification, which you can also make from the digital portal.

from your Bank: Here they will provide you with a request for clarification, which you can also make from the digital portal. The Bank is obliged to give you an acknowledgment of receipt of the request, with a folio, date and time of receipt (Keep it).

Wait 48 hours: In general, after 48 hours of your claim, the financial institution may pay you the resources corresponding to the unrecognized position. It should be clarified that the entity will continue with the investigation, which may take up to 45 days.

may pay you the resources corresponding to the unrecognized position. It should be clarified that the entity will continue with the investigation, which may take up to 45 days. Eye! There is also the possibility of reversing the payment: if it is shown that you or one of your additional cardholders authorized the purchase or operation.

authorized the purchase or operation. Waiting time: If 45 days have passed and the institution does not give you an opinion, it means that your claim proceeded

If after 45 days the institution does not give you an opinion, it means that your claim proceeded.

Remember: the bank will not be able to charge you default interest generated by the lack of payment of the claimed charge or report you to the Credit bureau.

Likewise, the Condusef points out that the banking entities have the obligation to replenish the unacknowledged charges no later than the second bank business day as long as the operations have been carried out 48 prior to claim.

In the event that the charge was made through a credit card, the refund will be made if the account holder files the complaint within 90 days of the fraud.

Similarly, victims may also file complaints related to consumption or unrecognized charges, an unattended product cancellation request, unacknowledged cash withdrawal at an ATM, as well as an unrecognized deposit, through a Electronic Complaint Portal.

It is important to point out that, in order to avoid identity theft, the Condusef warns that the bank will never request bank details by phone call, text message or email. If you do not get a response from the bank, you can call the number of the Telephone Service Center (CAT) 55 53 400 999.