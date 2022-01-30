How to add two-step verification in WhatsApp Desktop?

WhatsApp Desktop: How to add two-step verification?

Today we will let you know how you can reinforce the security Y Privacy of your account every time you link it to WhatsApp Desktop, because it is undoubtedly something extremely important today.

There is no doubt that as part of the progress that WhatsApp has been making with the aim of finishing as soon as possible with the “Multi-devices”, the aforementioned instant messaging platform has presented a new feature that will reach the Desktop version, the native WhatsApp application for Windows or MacOS computers, which will now have two-step verification.

Before starting, we will briefly explain what the “Multi-device” mode is and the check in two steps.

The first is a function that will allow you to link your account to up to 4 different devices independently, including WhatsApp mobile, Web, Desktop and in the future the native application for tablets, which means that the mobile will not need to be turned on , with internet or close to these teams so you can chat.

The second is an optional tool to give your account more security, basically it will ask you for a six-digit PIN every time you log in.

Knowing this, it is important to clarify that currently two-step verification is only available on WhatsApp for mobile phones, since the application belonging to Meta (former Facebook Company) is still developing this important feature so that it reaches WhatsApp Desktop and possibly in a future. future to WhatsApp Web.

When the “Multi-device” mode is launched, it will be important to have two-step verification, so that no one can easily access the conversations in your account, reported the WabetaInfo technology portal.

The function will arrive in a future update, it is not known where it will be located, most likely it will be in the “Settings” section > “Account”, so we recommend you get the beta version of WhatsApp for Windows and MacOS, it is essential to mention that to be a beta tester the quotas are not limited.

When WhatsApp launches the new versions, you will only have to update the programs on your PC and mobile phones, but not download them.

Also, as a beta user you can enjoy the new features or changes that WhatsApp makes before they are officially launched.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA