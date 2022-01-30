How tall is Selena Gomez really?

Selena Gómez continues with a busy schedule of activities in this 2021. Among the multiple projects already carried out, in development and about to start, the 28-year-old American actress, television producer, philanthropist and fashion designer has kept her head busy in this tedious pandemic. Soon he will star in the comedy “Only Murders in the Building” that will be broadcast on the Hulu streaming signal. There the former Disney girl will be accompanied by actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.

On the other hand, Selena He participated in an interview for the newspaper “La Nación” where he spoke about various moments of his career. When asked by the journalist about her statements that she sang better in Spanish, Justin Bieber’s ex-partner replied: “I spoke it fluently until I was seven years old. I think what he meant was that I feel like I belong. I don’t feel so judged. Maybe this comes from years of people saying I’m not a true artist. Exploring this side of my life was absolutely wonderful.”

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker