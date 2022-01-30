How tall is Selena Gomez really?

Selena Gómez continues with a busy schedule of activities in this 2021. Among the multiple projects already carried out, in development and about to start, the 28-year-old American actress, television producer, philanthropist and fashion designer has kept her head busy in this tedious pandemic. Soon he will star in the comedy “Only Murders in the Building” that will be broadcast on the Hulu streaming signal. There the former Disney girl will be accompanied by actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.

On the other hand, Selena He participated in an interview for the newspaper “La Nación” where he spoke about various moments of his career. When asked by the journalist about her statements that she sang better in Spanish, Justin Bieber’s ex-partner replied: “I spoke it fluently until I was seven years old. I think what he meant was that I feel like I belong. I don’t feel so judged. Maybe this comes from years of people saying I’m not a true artist. Exploring this side of my life was absolutely wonderful.”

“It allowed me to take my voice elsewhere. I felt very safe when singing. I hope that people listen to all the work behind it and enjoy it” he added. Selena.

One of the most frequently asked questions by fans of Selena Gomez What is your true height? To the surprise of some of her millions of followers, the interpreter of hits like “Lose You to Love Me”, “Taki Taki” and “Once a time” measures 1 meter 65 centimeters. Her height is normal for a woman, it can be said that she falls within the canons of the average height of a woman, being neither very tall nor very short.

Lastly, we recall that Gomez received the pleasant news that her beauty brand “Rare Beauty” will land in Spain this coming July at Sephora.