How Rita Moreno greeted a panicked Ariana DeBose on set

Ariana DeBose is not Anita. He doesn’t even speak Spanish. Hearing her, seeing her in her civilian facet (seriously, how long until she becomes a Marvel heroine?), it becomes clear, almost humorously, the importance of her performance in the remake Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”

On the other hand, when talking to DeBose, one realizes how much Anita is herself.

“One of the first conversations we had when I auditioned: Tony [Kushner] I was there (I’m a huge Tony Kushner fan; ‘Angels in America’ changed my life), Steven was there,” DeBose says via Zoom, lounging behind oversized glasses under a trendy lopsided haircut. So, wow, wow. They asked me if there was anything I wanted to say. I said, ‘I’m Afro-Latina, and that would say everything about this character. If you’re not interested in exploring that, you shouldn’t hire me.’ And Tony said, ‘Okay, let’s do it’”.

Those who have only seen her on screen playing her 1957 Puerto Rican immigrant character may be surprised that DeBose doesn’t have a very clear accent. She doesn’t even have a Carolina accent, despite being a Wilmington native raised in small towns in North Carolina. She and her single mother, a school teacher, lived with DeBose’s grandmother; the women started the young woman in dance classes at the age of 3.

“When I think of my childhood, I see the dance, I hear the music and I think of the teachers. When I dance everything is very spiritual for me. I see colors. I dance colors. Music shows me colors. I often say: ‘I dance to music; the music doesn’t dance to me’.

“When I need to process something, I move. In my childhood, it was what helped me process what I saw,” she says, citing the “microaggressions” she suffered as a brown-haired girl with a white mother.

If Anita weren’t a ballerina role, DeBose’s imprint would remain indelible in the life her version of the character exudes, in how her fierce love for Bernardo and her maternal leanings toward Maria tip the trajectory of the ambitious young woman. But… Anita dances. And boy does he dance.

DeBose, who has appeared in “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Bring It On: The Musical” and received a Tony nomination for “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” imbues Anita with a powerful physical presence.

“I speak dance better than English,” he says, screwing up his face and laughing. “That is a reality. I understand body language.”

That fluidity in physical vocabulary shows in his acting. Her scene in the kitchen with her boyfriend and leader of the ‘Sharks’ gang, Bernardo, her little sister, María, and Chino, the friend she wants María to go out with, is a lesson in how to convey relationships, intent and status, outside the text. The way Anita changes tone, inflection, depending on who she is addressing; the way he cajoles or scolds reveals a lot.

“You must feel it in the room before you hear it. You don’t have to listen to her to know how she feels about something. It was a conscious decision, although I have to say that non-verbal communication comes naturally to me. If there’s something I want you to know, you’ll see it here.” DeBose laughs, pointing behind his glasses.

In perhaps DeBose’s finest moment as Anita, she manages to navigate the difficult turn of the song “A Boy Like That.” Anita goes from rage at María for uniting with the man who killed Bernardo, to accepting that María wants to be with him, all in the space of a 5 ½ minute duet.

The actress says it’s like “separation of church and state, because if Maria told Ariana DeBose, ‘You were in love, or so you said/You should have known,’ I would have beat the crap out of that little girl. But Ariana is not Anita. Anita knows that the greatest act of love is to grant forgiveness in the face of extreme pain. Deep down, Anita was trying to build a pure love. She and Bernardo chose each other; seen at the end of ‘America’. That twist has to do with forgiveness.”

DeBose braced herself for the challenge of reprising a role that had won an Oscar for her beloved portrayal of Rita Moreno in the 1961 film. “When I met her, I had a panic attack and felt very uncomfortable,” DeBose says of the encounter. with Moreno, who has a new role in the updated film. “But he was incredibly nice to me. It empowered me, it made room for my anxiety. He said to me: ‘What do you want to know?’ I replied: ‘I want to know everything you want to tell me.’ He told me: ‘You can do it. Just do everything that makes you unique and special.’”

The entire production made everything a joy. “This was one of the most accepting experiences I have ever had. I was able to fully embrace my Hispanic heritage…and no one hated me because I didn’t speak Spanish. They took me by the hand and said: ‘Let’s learn Spanish!’

“You always hear people say, ‘I’ve been on this movie for six months, and I’ve been depressed’ … it wasn’t like that here. It was a great joy every day that we went to work.”

