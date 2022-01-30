How much money Robert Pattinson made for The Batman

Robert Pattinson seems to be one of the Batman less paid. A recent Variety report revealed the salaries of Hollywood’s biggest stars, where Daniel Craig turned out to be the one who received the most money (100 million dollars) thanks to his future role in Knives Out 2, while Pattinson was in the last places of the list only receiving a few million for his work in batman, a film that promises to be one of Warner Bros’ biggest hits in 2022.

Robert Pattinson’s salary for Batman

According to the Variety report, Robert Pattinson would receive the figure of 3 million dollars for his work in batman, which represents a lower figure than other actors who have come to play the iconic character of Bob Kane in the cinema.

According to data from TheRichest, Christian bale, who played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s tapes, received a check for about 10 million dollars for the first work batmanbegins, while it would go up to 20 million for the second part and take another 15 million for The Dark Knight Rises.

As to Ben Affleck, who has already come to play the character in the tapes of Zack Snyder, it was also reported that he had received a huge check for his role, however, the exact figures he would receive were not revealed, however dead line He pointed out that it would reach eight figures, being more than 10 million dollars.

Robert Pattinson Courtesy

In fact, even Michael Keaton, who was the first to play the character in the movies, received a higher salary than Pattinson, of 5 million dollars, which some estimate would be about 10 million today. In addition, Val Kilmer, who has been one of the Batman worst received in history, received 7 million dollars for his participation.