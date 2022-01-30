How much money does she have, her Mexican family and other curious facts about Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez turns 29 today! We remind you of some curiosities of the singer and actress

How much money does he have and other curious facts about Selena Gomez

Since I was very small, Selena Gomez He got involved in the artistic world by participating in children’s series, such as ‘Barney and his friends’ and ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’, in addition to starring in films such as ‘Princess by accident’, ‘Ramona and Beezus’ and ‘Protection program for princesses’, so he already has a millionaire fortune that has also increased with the success of his musical career.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Selena has a net worth of around $80 million, the product of her talent and effort.

It may interest you: 28 Things you should know about Selena Gomez

romantic history

Selena had an intermittent and turbulent relationship with Justin Bieber for 10 years. It was in 2010 when the artists began to write their love story and in 2018 when they decided to definitively end their romance.

The interpreter of ‘Lose You To Love Me’ also had a courtship with The Weeknd, with whom he ended after 10 months of relationship. However, Selena also briefly dated Zedd, Charlie Puth, and Nick Jonas.

Lupus

Selena Gomez announced in 2015 that he has lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks his own tissues, such as his joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. As a consequence, the artist struggles daily with her weight, as she suffers sudden physical ups and downs.

In 2017, the singer even had to undergo a kidney transplant, which was donated to her by her friend, Francia Raisa, after she suffered complications from the presence of lupus in her body.

In recent years, Selena was forced to cancel some projects and tours due to strong physical and emotional relapses. The artist even had to enter a clinic to receive professional help.

Selena’s Mexican family

Ricardo Joel Gómez, Selena’s father, is of Mexican nationality, so every time the singer meets him, he lives very much in the Mexican style. Ricardo and Mandy Teefey had a teenage romance and broke up when Selena was 5 years old.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star stayed with her mother, an Anglo-American of Italian descent, but continued to maintain a connection to her Mexican heritage, sharing weekends, holidays and quinceañeras with her father.

It may interest you: This was the first time for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

RareBeauty

Selena already has a make-up brand called ‘Rare Beauty’, whose objective is to break with the codes of idealization and “unreality”, as it aims for each person to exploit their unique beauty using the cosmetics that best suit them.

“Every day the same messages are repeated: that I am not sexy enough, not cool enough, or that if I had acted differently they would have accepted me… I think we should be true to ourselves. That is what makes us so beautiful and attractive. Let’s not forget this, even in difficult times, ”revealed the singer about her makeup brand.

SUBSCRIBE TO YOU AND ALL YOUR FAVORITE MAGAZINES! https://editorialtelevisa.pressreader.com/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico