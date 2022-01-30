History of the collaboration of Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato

Demi lovato recently released his new studio album “Dancing with the devil…the art of starting over” which includes the song “Met him last night (I met him last night)” a duet with the American singer Ariana Grandea theme that was initially planned to be included in his album “Positions”.

In a live that the singer Demi Lovato carried out on TikTok, she shared with her millions of followers the story behind her musical collaboration with Ariana Grande. The former Disney girl She regretted not being able to meet her friend in the recording studio, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Demi Lovato revealed that Ariana Grande had written a song that she thought “would be perfect to tell my story.”

Read more: Kimberly Loaiza the Mexican version of Kylie Jenner who continues to conquer the world

After listening to it, the 28-year-old singer from Albuquerque, New Mexico (United States), thought: “That’s incredible, why don’t we sing it together?” Demi said that Ariana humbly replied “this (the song “Met him last night”) is for you, I want you to do your thing, I can participate in the background, to which I mentioned: ‘you are phenomenal you have to do it'”.

A part of the song “Met him last night” that they interpret Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande says “I saw the devil yeah I saw him last night I had conversations yeah I think that’s okay he seems kinda funny yeah he’s kinda my type. Yeah I saw the devil yeah I saw him last night a conversation Now he’s spending the night, I think I love him even though I know he’s not okay.”

You got me broke, I won’t let this happen again, this is the last time, you won’t take advantage of my innocence.

Read more: The infidelities that Enrique Guzmán did to Angélica María

The fans of the singers have “baptized” them as “Dariana”; about Demi lovato He mentioned on his TikTok live, “I like to see my name combined with another whose friendship will be forever.”

The singer stressed that sometimes they relate her name to people who are no longer part of her life: “That makes me sad, but I know that Ariana is someone who will always be there, I love Dariana.”

Subscribe to Disney Plus