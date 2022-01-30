Helmets collide! Today for the pass to the Super Bowl

Today will be played divisional finals on the NFLwhere the first game will take place at 1:00 p.m. Chihuahua timewhere patrick mahomes and his team, Kansas City, will look for another pass to Super Bowl and lift the Lombardi trophy, but they will face a Joe Burrow who aspires to consecrate himself as the rookie of the year and who has given the surprise this season.

The game will take place in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas and will play at a temperature of 5 degrees centigrade and wind that can reach up to 20 kilometers per hour, which will be a determining factor when looking for the field goal.

You can enjoy the game on the channel ESPN, Star+ and on open television televised sports.

Meanwhile, the 49s who qualified in last place and after beating Dallas and Green Bay, are in the mood to seek the Super Bowl, while Los Angeles Rams They are also very motivated, because after a season of ups and downs they beat the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This NFL matchup will be played at 4:30 p.m. Chihuahua time at sofi stadium in Inglewood County in California, mild weather is expected from 20 degrees Celsius.

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2 Y televised sports.