The high glucose and cholesterol levels in the blood can affect your health, mainly causing type 2 diabetes, although they are also the cause of cardiovascular problems, skin infections, dehydration, vision or joint problems, among other conditions. When you get to a lack of control total of these levels, a critical point is reached and it is even possible that your life is at risk, so it is essential to see a doctor.

attached to one balanced diet, regular exercise and treatment specialized for each case, it is possible to add some healthy drinks to your diet that can help your body to balance itself, in addition to providing you with other benefits, such as this healthy juice to lower glucose and cholesterol levels. This combination is refreshing and really nutritious due to its contribution of vitamins A, C and antioxidants.

The celery contribute to regulate the pH of the stomach and to strengthen the immune system, in addition to deflating the body. The cucumber hydrates the body, Avoid liquid retention and regulates blood pressure. The peppermint It is an antioxidant, fights inflammation and Reduces cholesterol levels and triglycerides. For his part, the ginger help to lower blood sugar already to get better the answer of insulinIn addition to being anti-inflammatory.

Cucumber, celery and ginger juice

Ingredients:

1.5 cups of water

1 medium cucumber

1 tablespoon grated ginger

2 lemons

10 mint leaves

Wash perfectly the cucumber, lemons and mint leaves.

If he cucumber it is organic, you can take advantage of the shell, cut it into pieces and serve them in a blenderadd the lemon juicethe grated ginger (if you don’t have fresh, you can replace it with a tablespoon of powdered ginger, but you can add this later), the mint leaves and the WaterGrind until a homogeneous mixture is obtained.

Take this juice as soon as it is ready, preferably on an empty stomach. It is advisable to take it for 7 days and rest for another 7, then integrate it into the regular diet sporadically.

It is vital that if you have a chronic problem with your glucose levels, you keep a medical check-up and consult with your specialist about the way in which you should take this juice or any other home remedy, since it can interfere with your treatment.

Remember that your health is the most important thing, a mismatch in blood sugar levels can also be an indicator of an unbalanced diet. Therefore, try to eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly and lead a healthy lifestyle.