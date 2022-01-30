He scored his first goal with Mazatlan in a match against Santos for the Pacific Cup

During this break in MX League by FIFA date, Mazatlan and Santos They played a friendly match at the Kraken Stadium. This meeting was named ‘Pacific Cup 2022’ where the purple wave lifted the trophy after winning 2-1 with goals from Nicholas Benedetti Y Mark Fabian, who debuted and scored his first goal with the gunboats.

fabian he came on as a substitute in the second half of the match and shortly after being on the field, Framework He took advantage of the first ball he had to send it to the back of the net.

After a cross down the left wing, the former player of the Chivas he entered the area alone and took a shot that beat Charles Acevedo, goalkeeper of the Lagoon region.

Marco Fabian dedicated this goal to his grandfather, who passed away a couple of days ago, after scoring the target, the reinforcement of the purple wave He knelt down and pointed to the sky, his teammates ran to celebrate his first goal with him and hug him for the moment he lives Mexican player.

In the first part, Nicolas Benedict, former player of America and who also arrived in this Closure 2022, He scored his first goal with the shirt of the Mazatlan after a penalty.

The Colombian took a strong shot, Acevedo could not guess the side to which Benedetti He threw the impact and was able to celebrate his first touchdown in this jersey.

Mazatlan won a great victory ahead of the return of the League next week, because so far he has two defeats in two games and he still has the duel pending against the Eagles.

For its part, Saints can also presume that a reinforcement scored in this match, since Leo Suarez, former Cream blue, scored a great goal from a free kick to give the discount to his team, in the end they could not avoid the disaster.

The Lagoon region accumulates its fourth consecutive match without being able to win in this 2022, since it debuted in the tournament with a draw against tigers and lost to Toluca Y necaxa, the latter by beating.

