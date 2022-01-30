After claiming victory in the final minutes during his visit to Jamaica in the playoffs of the Concacaf heading to world from Qatar 2022, Diego Lainez highlighted the trust they have in Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as technical director of the Mexican team.

“I work for that, because the teacher is the one who sees us every day and is the one who has to choose the best option for the team, I respect decisions a lot, he is a great teacher, we all trust him and we abide by what follows to give the best of ourselves, I think that so far everything has gone very well,” he declared in an interview for Azteca Deportes.

Despite having entered as a change in the commitment before the reggaeboyzthe soccer player Betis pointed out the importance it has for him to wear the shirt of the Tri when given the opportunity.

“In the end, wearing the shirt of your national team and more so now that they gave me the opportunity and I had the opportunity to play several minutes, I think I felt confident, I feel confident towards myself and when that happens it helps me a lot and I have better options to do things well and doing what I like the most, which is soccer. I think that I will always give my best effort with the national team shirt“, he added.

Likewise, he highlighted the importance of being able to add minutes with the national team, since that will help him with his club, the Real Betisand also with their aspirations to dispute the world Cup which will take place in qatar.

“Playing always gives a footballer confidence and more if he does things well (…) I have no choice but to work as a team to have more minutes and in my position because it is a very important year and I am clear about it,” he mentioned. .

