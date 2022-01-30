He informed the Buccaneers manager that he has not yet made a decision on his retirement.

Tom Brady called the general manager of the Buccaneers, Telling Jason Licht he hasn’t made a decision, said two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the talks.

Seven times winner of superbowl and leader of the NFL in various statistical fields, Brady had expressed a desire to retire to spend more time with his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, and his three children even though he was still at the top.

After ESPN announced the recall, citing unnamed sources, the TB12sports Twitter account wrote: “7 rings of Super bowl. 5 Super Bowl MVP. 3 Awards League MVP. 22 incredible seasons. Thanks for everything @TomBrady.”

That post has since been removed, and Yee issued a statement that read, “I understand there is speculation about the future of Tom. Regardless of whether what is reported is correct or incorrect, Tom will be the only person who will fully express his plans. He knows the realities of the football business and the planning schedule as well as anyone, which is why it should happen soon.”

Brady headed the NFL in passing yards (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but Buccaneers lost at home last Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams by Divisional Round of the Playoffs.

The star won six super bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons with the coach Bill Belichick. passed to the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second superbowl of your story.

Brady he would leave the sport as the all-time leader in passing yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624). He is the only player who has won more than five times the Super bowl. No one else has been named five times the Most valuable Player of that match.

Considered by many the best quarterback of all times, Tom won three awards for NFL Most Valuable PlayerHe was named three times All-Pro in the first team and was selected 15 times for the Pro Bowl. His record is 243-73 in the regular season and 35-12 in the Playoffs.

When leaving the University of Michigan, he was overlooked by all the teams until he was finally selected by the patriots in the sixth round of the draft NFL, being the 199th. replaced Drew Bledson, who was injured, as a starter in 2001 and led to New England to victory in superbowl Over the rams, which were widely the favourites.

The patriots with Brady they won the superbowl against the panthers after the 2003 season and against the eagles after the 2004 season. Since then, no team has won the top trophy in consecutive years.

But a decade passed before New England would win a Super bowl. In that period he fell twice to the New York Giants, including a 17-14 loss on February 3, 2008 that prevented the patriots They completed an undefeated season.

Brady won his fourth ring when the patriots they contained Seattle thanks to the interception of Malcolm Butler over the goal line superbowl after the 2014 season.

