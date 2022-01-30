He got tired of Tata putting his scholarships and he would no longer go to the Mexican team

Orbelín Pineda would have gotten tired of Martino and would not return to the Tri

January 29, 2022 12:01 p.m.

The Mexican team He is already preparing his second qualifying game against Costa Rica where they will look for another victory that propels them to the top of the octagonal. Despite having won a victory against Jamaica some Tri players are not happy with their situation under the command of Gerardo Martino Well, the favoritism of the Argentine coach with his scholarship students has been notorious.

One of these annoying players would be Orbelin Pinedawho did not play minutes against Jamaica despite being at a high level that has even catapulted him to European football with the Celta Vigo in the Spanish League. But this does not seem to matter to Tata because in the duel against Jamaica he preferred to give minutes to Diego Lainez who has been totally erased by the Betis and there was even talk of a possible exit. This would have caused Pineda’s annoyance as he would not enter into Martino’s plans in the following qualifying duels.

The midfielder would be annoyed with Martino’s decisions so he would make a radical decision and that is that due to the lack of minutes with El Tri he would refuse to be summoned again to have more minutes of adaptation with him Celtic and to be able to fight for a place in the Spanish team. Well, so far he has not debuted because he is not yet at his best, so he will look for a way to gain the coach’s trust Coudet even if this means not going to the Tri.

So far, the Mexican team is in third place in the Concacaf qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 thanks to the win against Jamaica, it is also expected that against Costa Rica Tata Martino change your starting eleven but it is a fact that Orbelin Pineda He will continue to be out of the starting eleven, although it is possible that he will see minutes of play if the score allows it.

What will be the starting eleven for Mexico against Costa Rica?

The starting eleven Mexico in view of Costa Rica would have several changes due to the malfunction of some of Martino’s scholars, so they would go out on the court with: Ochoa in goal; Johan Vazquez, Nestor Araujo, Jesus Gallardo and Luis Rodriguez on defense; Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado and Carlos Rodriguez in the middle and in the front with Alexis Vega, Henry Martin and Tecatito Corona.

