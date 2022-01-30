He doesn’t even play for his team and Martino would use it in the Tri against Costa Rica

Gerardo Martino would already have the eleven from Mexico ready to face Costa Rica

January 29, 2022 6:15 p.m.

The Mexican team faces Costa Rica this Sunday and Gerardo Martino would have defined the eleven for the meeting. Of the players who played against Jamaica there would be some variants, one of them is a substitute in his club.

The Tata after the slump of Andrew Saved have in mind to place Diego Lainez as inside next to Hector Herrera. The idea of Gerardo Martino is to be more offensive at home and look for the ideal result in the Azteca.

On the other hand, due to injury Jorge SanchezGerardo Martino would give confidence to Louis Rodriguez, who already replaced him after his injury against the Jamaicans. Another doubt would be in the attack where Uriel Antuna could go to the bench.

Hirving Lozano would jump as a starter in the Tri

Gerardo Martino knows the importance of the result before this Hirving Lozano would appear in the main eleven of the Mexican teamwould appear instead of Uriel Antuna. Tata would repeat with Rogelio Funes-Mori despite the fact that Henry Martín was the one who scored the goal against Jamaica.

