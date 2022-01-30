Have you already decided the shooting date for Joker 2? The answer!

joker was a box office success and at the same time a celebrated masterpiece of the director Todd Phillips masterfully starring joaquin phoenix. An essay about fragile mental health and how society separates and stigmatizes the most vulnerable that ends in a disturbing and disturbing response: the triumph of a revolution based on a crime that unleashed a true class struggle.

Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix they were not sure about returning to the universe of Arthur Fleck, the protagonist of joker, the film that gave the duo so much joy, including the Oscar for Best Actor for the performer who gave a performance that raises awareness and calls for action, and which will be given its well-deserved sequel. A helping hand could well have saved the character from his fate. And to Gotham City! Now he will be a fearsome villain.

Joker 2 on the way?

The duo seems to be convinced of carrying out a sequel to Joker and there is even a rumor about the date on which the production of the long-awaited second part about the life of Arthur Fleck would begin. Apparently, we will have to wait a while for the filming of this film to start, which would take place next year: 2023! A report ensures that the script of the tape was “kept under lock and key in Arkham Asylum”.

joker It was not a traditional superhero movie… in fact, many do not consider it a film of that genre and they even see more similarities with classics of the seventh art such as Taxi driver. The Clown Prince of Crime had many versions on the big screen: Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto and Joaquin Phoenix. Two of the interpreters of the villain won an Oscar for the role. Ledger and Phoenix.

Little is known about the details of the script that was delivered to start the long-awaited sequel to joker. Arthur Fleck’s story could continue to be linked to Bruce Wayne’s, if we take into account the character’s obsession with Thomas Wayne, who he suspected might be his father. However the joker discovered the sad truth behind that lie and the Waynes were killed by one of the revolutionary clowns a short time later. How will this story continue?