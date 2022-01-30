Great and not so great viking movies

The Vikings (1958)

Richard Fleischer’s film happens to be one of the films that has best reflected Viking culture. It is starring Tony Curtis and Kirk Douglas, who was also the producer. The actor personally chose Fleischer for the good harmony they had in his previous project, Twenty thousand leagues under the sea. But Douglas, in the words of the filmmaker, showed himself to be a very “demanding” producer and the relationship deteriorated, displaying his fame as a “The most hated man in Hollywood.” Douglas did not save and wanted it to be shot in landscapes of Norway. It tells the story of Ragnar Lodbrok (Ernest Borgine) and his sons. Forever will remain the scene of Kirk Douglas jumping from oar to oar on a longship as the ship pulls into port, Despite being a physical prodigy, he fell several times into the icy waters of the fjord. The film, which now passes as one of the best adventure films of the 1950s, was once mistreated by critics.

The 13th Warrior (1999)

Starring Antonio Banderas, it is based on a novel (Corpse Eaters) by Michael Crichton, the same author of Jurassic Park. The film narrates the adventures of a group of Vikings who have to face a strange cannibal tribe, in the film it is not explained, but in the book it is made clear that they were Neanderthals. The film, which is nonsense, was directed by John McTiernan, but since Crichton did not like the result, he decided to change some scenes and the soundtrack, which ended up in the hands of Jerry Goldsmith. Omar Sharif was so upset with the project that he left the cinema for a while.

Erik the Viking (1989)

Terry Jones, actor and director of the great Monty Python movies, signs this adventure comedy inspired by one of his novels and starring Tim Robbins, Mickey Rooney and John Cleese. Terry uses all the elements of Norse mythology to create an entertaining film that is not lacking in his particular sense of humor. The story tells how a group of warriors, tired of killing and looting, travel to Asgaard to destroy Fenrir, the monstrous wolf that is destined to destroy Odin.

The Invaders (1963)

Richard Widmark tricked his friend Sidney Poiter into embarking in the project directed by Jack Cardiff, director of photography for The Vikings. Filming took place in Yugoslavia and in Poiter’s words it was the worst place he ever shot. The film tells the story of how a group of Vikings travels to Byzantium, something that really happened, to steal a legendary treasure. But here ends all historical rigor for an entertaining film that has aged much worse than Douglas’s.

Pathfinder (2007)

Marcus Nispel, was in charge of perpetrating this remake of Pathfinder, the guide of the gorge, Norwegian film nominated for an Oscar in 1987. The German changed the scenario, brought the Vikings to North America and pitted them against the native tribes. The movie is horrible from start to finish. neither the story makes sense nor the characters are believable at any time. In addition, to increase the terror inspired by the Norse raiders, Nispel maintained the idea of ​​putting horns on their helmets and mounting them on horseback, two events that historically did not occur. The caprice of the decorations forced create special rubber helmets because the actors hurt themselves with the metallic ones, in addition they were already unhappy with the harsh conditions of filming in the middle of the snow and half-naked. The disaster reached such a level that the Los Angeles Times called it “one of the funniest movies of the year. And that’s not good news for this attempt at an action-adventure film.”

Beowulf (2007)

The pharaonic animation project by Robert Zemeckis is based on an ancient Anglo-Saxon epic poem of the same name, which tells in its first part how a gauta hero comes to the aid of the Danes to face a gigantic monster and in its second part, As King of the Norsemen, he faces a dragon. Zemeckis had for his film with Anthony Hopkins, Angelina Jolie, Ray Winstone and John Malkovich. For the shoot, the American director used 300 cameras and a set of animation effects that were cutting-edge at the time, but the critics and the public received the film coldly, despite acknowledging that it was technically a wonder.

Outlander (2008)

Howard McCain, who had Beowulf in mind, puts The Thing, Alien and Vikings in a shaker to create a blockbuster that, despite its great cast, does not finish raising its head. A space monster (Moorwen) arrives on Earth in the year 509 pursued by another alien in human form. This falls into the hands of the Vikings and after gaining their trust receives their help to end the threat. Not even the presence of Jim Caviezel, John Hurt and Ron Perlman make us forget the disastrous recreation of the creature, whose presence only works when it does not appear on camera. A hodgepodge of genres made worse by pointless dialogue.

Northmen: A Viking Saga (2014)

Swiss film that narrates the adventures of a group of Vikings under the command of Asbjörn who, after being shipwrecked on the coast of Scotland, must reach Danish territory in England. The film is full of clichés, but It is entertaining both for the spectacular nature of the landscapes and for the action scenes. The journey through enemy lands, already dangerous, is complicated when the daughter of the local leader is kidnapped.

The Last King (2016)

Nils Gaup, director of the good version Pathfinder, draws again on the history of Norway to create an epic film. In the middle of the civil war that is ravaging the country and with the king dying, two warriors are commissioned to hide and defend the legitimate heir to the throne from his enemies. It stands out for the action scenes are well shot, especially where skis are used, an unprecedented resource in this genre.

The Vikings trilogy (1984-1988-1991)

The Icelandic director is the author of three films (An Eye for an Eye, Shadow of the Raven and The White Viking) which are clearly inspired by classic westerns and samurai movies by Akira Kurosawa. The formula is effective and the three films are well above the average level of the genre.

Valhalla Rising (2009)

Danish Nicolas Winding Refn signs one of the most disturbing and interesting movies about vikings. For this, he has the imposing presence of Mads Mikkelson, who does not have a single line of dialogue in the entire film. The actor plays a one-eyed warrior who, after freeing himself from his slavery, embarks with some crusaders on a ship that takes them to unknown lands where they are attacked by ghostly enemies. This part of the film, in which the progressive degradation of the warriors is seen, is clearly inspired by Conrad’s Heart of Darkness. Refn is tremendously explicit in the scenes of violence and manages to create an unsettling atmosphere.

Vikingdom (2013)

In full 3D fever comes this lMalay ocura that makes all the previous films good. Vikings who fly in battles in the style of Tiger and Dragon (2000), a Thor with red hair who is dedicated to murder left and right, a resurrected Viking warrior as the protagonist and some special effects that are worth seeing. The interpretations are at the height of a story that has neither head nor tail and, as bad as it is, it is fun. Let’s say it’s the Sharknado of the genre. It will probably go down in film history as one of the worst movies ever made.

The Last Kingdom (2015-)

The BBC series on the conflicts between the Saxons and the Danes has had the misfortune to share a time frame with Vikings, but both for its historical approach and for its adventurous part had all the ballots to become the great reference of the genre. It is based on the life of Uhtred of Bebbanbuf, a literary character used by Bernard Cornwell to recount the origin of England. This warlord, raised among Danes, is the fundamental piece that Alfredo El Grande uses to unify the different kingdoms of the island. Despite its good reception, Netflix has decided that the next season, the fifth, will be the last. For those who like historical action novels, they will always find refuge in the Vikings, Saxons and Normans saga (which has 13 installments).

Vikings (2013-2020)

One of the great phenomena of recent years on television was born as a project of the History channel to explain the customs of the Vikings. But the series created by Michael Hirst was such an audience success that it ended up cbecoming a blockbuster and one of the most expensive in history (4 million per episode). The Ragnar Lodbrok-Lagertha couple and their five children (Björn, Ivar, Ubbe, Hvitsärky Sigurd) are the protagonists of a saga that has turned the Vikings into a mass phenomenon and has brought their culture, their travels and their battles closer to the Big audience. Due to its origin, special care has been taken in the recreation of clothing, weapons and places where the action takes place, which cover large geographical areas: Northern Europe, England, North Africa, France and Russia. The battles, especially the sieges, are spectacular.

Norseman (2016-)

Series of Norwegian origin in the key of a sitcom which focuses on the relationships between the inhabitants of a Norse village in the 7th century. It has nothing to do with Vikings and is better related to The Office, yes, it does not spare the violence inherent in the peoples of the north. The The result, because it is original, is funny and its humor is sometimes fine and other times scatological. There are betrayals, power struggles, crushes and a certain touch of social criticism.