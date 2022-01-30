Goodbye BOBs! The Mixie and Bixie are the trendy haircuts

2022 arrived for the whole world to say goodbye to long XXL hair and that in a way of “closing cycles” the haircuts are not carried below the shoulders. In addition, the models and celebrities made it more than clear that to look fashionable it was necessary to wear the hair type Boba trend that fits perfectly to all types of faces.

And although the Bob in any of its forms is ideal to wear in any month of the year, it seems that little by little it will lose its popularity due to the resurgence of the so famous haircuts that everyone wore in the 1990s, we mean the Mixies and Bixies.

In addition, these two haircuts are also the best option for those who want to give it a change to the Mullets or Pixie, since the forms are somewhat similar, but with an evolution that looks magnificent. If you are looking for a change of look, we will tell you everything you need to know about mixie and bixieboth favorite fashion trends of the next few months.

What are Mixies and how do they get along?

During 2021, the famous Mullet cut went viral on social networks, after celebrities such as Miley Cyrus wore it; however, this year the trend evolved into something fresher and rockier by leaving it shorter and more refined than usual.

To wear it you must tell your stylist that the hair should be longer at the bottom and back of the head; while in the front it should be shorter and with a bang slightly above the eyebrows, likewise, you can choose to leave it a little thicker or with little hair to comb it to either side.

(Photo: @veerajbeauty)

What are Bixie’s and how do they get along?

On the other hand, the Bixie is a transformation of the classic Pixie combined with the Bob, that is, the hair should also be short, but longer than in the famous Pixie. According to stylists, the perfect option is to wear it slightly above the ear.

While on the top of the head it can be worn longer and even combined with a fringe that can be styled in any way and style. The advantage with this haircut is that does not require much special care and it is also perfect for all hair types, unlike the Pixie, which is recommended more for thin hair.

(Photo: @xochitlstylist)

There is no doubt that these two trends to look fashionable are the best of the year and are perfect for all those who want to give an extra touch to their current haircuts or for those who resist joining the Bob trend.

KEEP READING

Chinese hair: 3 easy hairstyles to show off your hair

Say goodbye to the BOB: 5 haircuts that will not go out of FASHION and will make you look amazing

Mousy Hair highlights to say goodbye to Balayage and Babylights; this is how they get along in 2022