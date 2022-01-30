Get the Redmi Note 11 and 11S with a promotional price on AliExpress

This week Xiaomi globally presented its new Redmi Note 11 series. A series led by the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro 5G. However, the first available models are the Redmi Note 11 and 11S.

Xiaomi’s most popular series is updated in 2022 with four models, of which only one will come with 5G connectivity. However, the Note 11 and 11S will become the cheapest options of the range that you can get from AliExpress today.

Both models share size and weight. They ride a DotDisplay AMOLED FHD+ screen with a size of 6.43 inches with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 360 Hz. It offers a DCI-P3 wide color gamut, provides more vibrant details, while reaching up to 1200 nits to ensure screen clarity, even in broad daylight.

They will have settings 64 and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 6 or 8GB of RAM. In addition, they will be powered by a battery of 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge. Both models will arrive with MIUI 13 based on Android 11 pre-installed from the factory. The first series to reach our market with the latest MIUI.

Redmi Note 11, powered by Qualcomm

The most basic model of the range will arrive powered by the Snapdragon 680 as a processor. Its photographic section will also be the simplest with a configuration of four lenses in its rear camera.

A 50MP main sensor, a wide angle with 118º of vision and 8MP and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth. While on the front we will have a 13MP selfie camera.

Note 11S, the cheapest with 108MP

For its part, 9/11 will mount the MediaTek Helio G96. The same processor as the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G. It will be the cheapest model in the range to mount a 108MP main sensor on your rear camera.

The rest of the rear module sensors are the same as in the base model. Just change the resolution of your selfie camera that has a 16MP sensor.

Price and availability of the Redmi Note 11 and 11S

From today we can get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 in black, blue and holographic colors and with versions of 4/64, 4/128 and 6/128 GB for a price that starts at 155 euros thanks to the use of the coupon REDMI20.

The Redmi Note 11S, for its part, is available in blue, black and holographic in versions of 6/64, 6/128 and 8/128 GB for a promotional price that starts from 223 euros thanks to the use of the discount code AELOVE25.

