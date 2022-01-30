From the movie: Leonardo Dicaprio shares research from the UMSNH – El Sol de Zamora

Morelia, Michoacán (OEM-Infomex).- The award-winning American actor Leonardo Dicaprioput Michoacán and the Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH) in the sight of the whole world, after he shared a Mongabay portal post about monarch butterflies and how the university researchers reforested the biosphere of this Lepidoptera.

on this note written by Thelma Gómez Durán and translated into English by Sarah Engel, explains the process by which the reforestation of the Monarch Butterfly Reserve located in Angangueo began in 2015after excessive logging left the sanctuary on the brink of deforestation.

In said work, the work of doctor Cuauhtémoc Sáenz Romero is mentionedwho is part of the Research Institute on Natural Resources (Inirena) of the UMSNH, as well as Dr. José Arnulfo Blanco Garcíathe coordinator of the Ecological Restoration Research Laboratory.

Leonardo Dicaprio only shared the link to this article on his account without placing any description, as well as in other publications about conservation issues that he shares daily on his Twitter account.

It is well known that the actor Oscar winner in 2016 He has dedicated the last years of his career to disseminating the dangers of climate change in the environment, giving speeches on portals and directing documentaries about it.

Just at the beginning of this 2022, the Netflix film Don’t Look Up was released, starring Dicaprio and Jeniffer Lawrence, about which the actor stated for the Chicago Sun Times that it is an example of how humanity reacts to climate change, since “We just let it continue and we don’t do the actions that correspond to survive on the planet.”