From The Ingalls to his drug and alcohol addiction: how Jason Bateman fled hell to shine in “Ozark”

Jason Bateman was named the 2022 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

He lived the glory from a very young age, but he also descended to hell itself when he came of age. His family -and the fear of losing it- was the great support for the actor, producer and director to get away from drugs and alcohol.

Today, Jason Bateman shone again in that complicated world called Hollywood. Without a doubt, this year will be unforgettable for Bateman: was named Man of the Year 2022 by the group Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Harvard University, where you will receive, on February 3, your “pudding boiler”.

A more than flattering fact is that he will “share” the prize with Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert DeNiro Y Samuel L Jackson, the monsters of cinema that were also awarded in previous years. “We are delighted to present Jason Bateman with the 55th annual Hasty Pudding Man of the Year Award. It’s been a while since we’ve handed out one of these, so we thought we’d give it to the guy all our moms have a crush on after seeing Ozarks (The successful Netflix series where he acts and directs some chapters) ”, said Nick Amador, president of the organization.

Jason Bateman in “The Ingalls Family” opposite Michael Landon.

its beginnings

His first job was in a cereal commercial, in 1980. But his acting debut occurred at the age of 12, in the role of James CooperIngalls, in the remembered series The Ingalls Family, as one of the adopted sons of Charles (Michael Landon) Y Caroline Ingalls as Karen Grassle, after the boy and his sister Cassandra lost their family in an accident. Fiction, produced by Michael Landon it became a television event of the time.

“Landon was someone who had a great influence on me in the way he directed that set as a director, as an executive producer, as a writer and as an actor and as a father figure – the actor confessed years later. He was the George Clooney of that time. The team loved him, the industry loved him, men wanted to be like him and women wanted to be with him”

Bateman was born on January 14, 1969, in Rye, a town near New York. stewardess son victoria batman and the director, producer, screenwriter and founder of a theater in Hollywood, Kent Bateman, from very small he felt the sets as his second home. With more than 30 movies and nearly 30 television shows, the actor has excelled – and continues to excel – in a prolific career that never stalled.

In 1982 he worked at Little House on the Prairie and immediately participated in an episode of Knight Rider, becoming a very popular teenager for his appearances in series like Silver Spoons, It’s Your Move Y Valerie, renamed as The Hogan Family. Recognition was not long in coming. He was the youngest director in history by directing three episodes, according to Hasty Pudding Theatricals, a group that was born in 1844 and calls itself the third oldest theater in the world.

The year 1994 was a giant springboard for the actor, he had to act nothing more and nothing less with Katharine Hepburn Y Anthony Quinn in This Can’t Be Love. “ The best advice I ever received was given to me by Katharine Hepburn when I was a child. I worked with her on a TV movie and she didn’t know my lines well, she exaggerated my movements. He came up to me and said: ‘ Look, if you’re going to exaggerate, leave this profession because nobody wants to see an actor like that’. I have never forgotten that phrase. Since then I perfectly learn my lines, I rehearse them and I don’t exaggerate. I always try to find the right tone. What he told me, rather than discourage me, helped me improve my profession.”

the lost decade

The ’90s marked his most difficult stage. Coming of age came hand in hand with serious problems with drugs and alcohol. “I was 21 years old and I thought I could eat the world. Luckily, I was able to recognize my limits in time” , he confessed twenty years later.

Amanda Anka with Jason Bateman and her daughters, Francesca Nora Bateman and Maple Sylvie Bateman attended the ceremony that honored the actor with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Married since 2001 with the singer and actress amanda anka, the singer’s daughter Paul Anca, the path that the couple had to travel was not exactly a bed of roses. They have had to battle with controversial and delicate situations that, fortunately, they have managed to overcome.

The hardest thing was dealing with alcohol and drug addiction, until his wife put him between a rock and a hard place. And Bateman understood that he was facing the possibility of losing his partner and his two daughters, Francesca (15) and Maple (9). He did not hesitate and turned to Alcoholics Anonymous for help.

Actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka. She was his great support when he began the path to leave his addictions (Barry King / Getty Images)

“Meeting my wife Amanda was the best thing that could have happened to me. She didn’t let me ruin my life anymore, so I stopped drinking and started behaving like a decent human being.”

As a recovered alcoholic, Jason today enjoys the tranquility of his family. “It’s what I always dreamed of” make sure and add: “I thought ‘this is really fun’ and after staying at the party too long, I lost my place in line at the store.”

hinge moment

Entering the Alcoholics Anonymous program meant for Bateman to recover his family and professional life. He succeeded with flying colors. In 2003 he starred in the sitcom Arrested Development, with which he won a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor. Then came the success I want to kill my boss, a comedy with Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell Y Kevin Spacey, the film that positioned him as an actor who was beginning to trade on the rise.

Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

At 53 years old, Jason is planted in his best working moment: Won the Emmy Award for Best Director for Ozarks, and two SAG Awards for his performance in the same series.

“I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work as a director, actor and producer. I really enjoy acting and directing. Maybe right now I’m enjoying the challenge of directing a little more, but I like to act in the things I direct because it’s easy for me.” comment.

Ozark, Netflix’s hit series is now in its fourth season (Netflix)

“I have learned a lot in these years and I continue to learn. Even negative reviews allow me to learn things I didn’t see because I have a different perspective. I have always felt lucky to have the opportunity to grow.”

Low profile and reluctant to networks, he usually repeats like a mantra: “I’m basically a normal person. The world of cinema attracts a lot of abnormal people, especially actors. So it’s not surprising that those people make bad, self-centered decisions.”

Without scandals, secret loves or too much press, Jason Bateman enjoys an atypical “normality” for the great Hollywood industry.

KEEP READING:

Jason Bateman is Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

A review of 10 keys to “Ozark” so you don’t miss details in the fourth season

Alone with Jason Bateman, star of “Game Night”