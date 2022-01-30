From terror to romance, recommendation for this weekend

It’s already the weekend and we know that sometimes you don’t know what to see or which movie to go see at the cinema, so we share these three recommendations that you can’t miss.

1.SCREAM 5

Our first recommendation is Scream 5, a film that premiered a few weeks ago and you can still enjoy it in theaters but under your consideration since it reminds us of our childhood fears. 25 years after a series of brutal murders occurred in the town of Woodsboro, a killer has once again donned the mask of Ghostface and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Who wants to reset accounts in woodsboro?

2. FILE 81 (SERIES)

Our second recommendation is Archivo 81, a series based on a podcast with the same name, which recently premiered its first season on Netflix. In this series we will see the story of an archivist who agrees to restore some video tapes, quickly becoming entangled in the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of a filmmaker and the demonic cult she was investigating. Although it seems slow, chapter by chapter we are hooked, are we talking about a fictional story or do these things really happen?

3. SOMEONE HAS TO GIVE IN

And our last recommendation is Someone Has to Give starring Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson who plays Harry, a stubborn bachelor who only dates women much younger than him. He and Marin, his latest conquest, have planned a romantic weekend at her mother’s beach house. When Harry suffers a heart attack, Marin’s mother, Ericka Barry, a famous divorced writer, reluctantly agrees to nurse him back to health. This decision will completely change everyone’s life.

What other recommendation would you have for this end of movies? Write it in the comments.