Fringe cut at home: Jennifer Aniston’s stylist gives 4 tips to achieve it successfully

While we always recommend going to a professional for a haircut, it’s often not an option for safety reasons, so we’re here to help.

Before you grab a pair of scissors and try cut your fringe at homeYou can take suggestions from Chris McMillan, the celebrity hairstylist responsible for creating “The Rachel,” Jennifer Aniston’s iconic layered haircut on Friends.

McMillan video chatted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to share her tips for trimming bangs at home. Wearing a wig she dubbed Quarantina, she demonstrated how properly cut your own bangs with a pair of basic kitchen scissorssince that’s probably the kind of tool most people have at home.

Below, we’ve rounded up the tips McMillan shared for cutting fringe at home.

Cut your hair while it’s dry

When DeGeneres asked McMillan if your hair should be wet or dry when you cut it at home, he responded, “When you do your own haircut, you should wash and dry it, and then cut from there. When you’re doing it on your own, you want to see where it will fall.”

Don’t pull your bangs down too hard before cutting

While you’re deciding exactly where to cut your bangs, don’t pull your hair too hard toward your nose. “The less stress you put on, the better off you will be. If you pull it too hard, it will ‘bounce’ after you cut it,” she said.

Cut your bangs in sections, not all at once

McMillan suggested separating the bangs into two different layers and starting with the bottom layer first. He starts by cutting off just the ends instead of one big chunk because there is no going back. “If you cut them where you think you want them, they’ll bounce back and stay like that,” McMillan shared, flicking Quarantina’s bangs well above her eyebrows.

soften your bangs

You can do this with hair thinning shears, but regular kitchen shears like the OXO Good Grips All-Purpose Kitchen works well too. McMillan softened the ends of the wig’s bangs by running kitchen shears through them in a downward motion. “We are not trying to make any major changes. We’re just cutting back gently,” he said.