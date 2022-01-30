Friends: The 10 Worst Things Ross Did To Rachel

The cast of one of the most recognized comedies of all time, friends, recently reunited for a reunion special in May 2021. The reunion is available to stream on HBO Max. friends has captured the hearts of many viewers throughout 236 episodes. friends is continuously seen on streaming services.

One of the biggest debates around friends is whether or not Ross and Rachel had a breakup. The couple had a tumultuous relationship full of ups and downs, with both parties committing heinous acts against the other. However, viewers can’t help but think that the level of atrocities committed is a little higher on Ross’ part.

10 Were Ross and Rachel really on a break?

After too many arguments, Ross and Rachel decide to take a break in season three. Despite mutual agreement to take a break, it was not a breakup. The debate over whether Ross and Rachel were in a real breakup continues.

Despite viewers’ stances on the matter, it’s nice that Ross never really apologized for his actions during their time apart. Instead of carefully apologizing, Ross frequently yells “We were on a break!” to prove your point of view. This is one of many instances where Ross refuses to accept that he was wrong. Ross has to always be right.

9 Ross and Chloe’s immediate no-strings-attached romance

During Ross and Rachel’s supposed breakup, Ross and Chloe get together for one night. This comes just one episode after Rachel decides that taking time apart would be good for their relationship. Chloe works at a nearby Xerox store.

Chloe has previously been mentioned by Chandler and Joey for her attractiveness, before appearing on The that Ross and Rachel take a break. The debate over whether or not Ross was wrong to be with Chloe during his alleged breakup with Rachel is one of the hottest topics among fans. by Friends . In any case, crush Rachel.

8 Ross Gets Jealous Of Rachel’s Male Babysitter

Freddie Prinze Jr, known for his portrayal of Fred in the franchise Scooby Doo , makes a cameo appearance as Sandy in the 200th episode of Friends. Rachel hires Sandy to care for her newborn baby in a role originally intended for Tom Hanks. However, Hanks was deep in film production at the time. When Ross finds out that Sandy is a man, he is furious.

Her initial shock at hiring a male nanny brings out Ross’s sexism. He becomes so jealous that he demands Sandy’s firing. Ross only agrees with a male babysitter when Sandy comforts Ross about the difficulties he suffered during his childhood.

7 Ross Lists Many Of Rachel’s Flaws

When Ross can’t decide whether to be with Rachel or Julie, Joey and Chandler help him create a list of pros and cons about the two women in the room. the one on the list. Ross lists several of Rachel’s flaws on the list. For example, that she is “spoiled, dumb, and into her looks.” The list extends to “just one waitress” and “she has fat ankles.”

The only flaw that Ross lists for Julie is that she is not Rachel. After Ross breaks up with Julie, Rachel finds the list on Chandler’s computer and is absolutely furious. Ross is unable to explain, and even gets the radio station to dedicate a song to Rachel to apologize.

6 Ross Is Jealous About Rachel’s Time At Her Work

Ross’s jealousy and control lead the couple to break up for a while. It all starts when Rachel gets a new job at Bloomingdale’s, and Ross is upset by the amount of time she spends at her workplace. The time he spends at work isn’t the only thing Ross is upset about, though.

Steven Eckholdt plays Mark, Rachel’s handsome co-worker. Ross is very jealous of Rachel and Mark’s platonic relationship. When Rachel and Ross take a break, Ross calls to reconcile with Rachel. However, he overhears Mark at his apartment and decides to sleep with Chloe instead.

5 The One Where Ross Tells Rachel They Can’t Be Friends Anymore

One of the most heartbreaking moments in the entire series. friends happens in the episode The One With The Kips. Ross tells Rachel that they can’t be friends anymore because he values ​​his relationship with Emily more. This hurts Rachel, plus her dog, Lapooh, also dies during this time. Ross’s new wife, Emily, is uncomfortable with Ross being friends with her ex.

Emily demands that Ross and Rachel stop dating. The fans by Friends Emily is reminded of her wedding, when Ross accidentally says Rachel’s name during the ceremony.

4 Ross Doesn’t Want To Get Divorced A Third Time

Ross prides himself on being highly intelligent and refuses to admit any of his wrongdoing. However, for someone supposedly so smart, he makes some pretty impulsive decisions. Ross and Rachel get married hastily and drunkenly in Las Vegas in the episode The One In Vegas. Rachel wants to end the marriage, but Ross can’t get an annulment.

Ross even lies to Rachel, telling her that he has gotten the annulment but is still secretly married to her. Ross refuses to get a third divorce, but Rachel deserves to know his marital status and have a say in the matter.

3 How Ross Reacts To Rachel’s Pregnancy Announcement

When Rachel tells Ross that she needs to talk to him, Ross thinks it’s because Rachel wants to get back together with him. He then starts a monologue about how he doesn’t think they should get back together. In reality, Rachel wants to meet with Ross to tell him that she is pregnant and that he is the father.

Rather than speak to Rachel when she hears this news, she calls to complain to the condom company about the resulting pregnancy. Rachel is upset by Ross’s reaction and leaves the apartment.

2 Ross Doesn’t Allow Rachel To Pursue Her Dreams

After Ross has become jealous of Rachel’s job at Bloomingdale’s, the two-part finale(The Last One) he sees Ross standing between his dreams once again. The gang splits up. Chandler and Monica are married with children, moving out of town to raise them. Rachel runs into Mark, who offers her a job at Louis Vuitton.

He gets the job of his dreams, but has to move to Paris. Her future employers have provided everything Ross and Rachel need to raise Emma healthily. Ross begs Rachel to stay in New York, but she gets on the plane anyway. Although fans know that she returns with him for the iconic phrase: “I got off the plane!”.

1 Ross and his many microaggressions

Ross’s behavior makes him one of the most unpleasant comedy characters of all time. He always has to prove something, which gets him and Rachel into many heated arguments. Ross is famous for his many microaggressions on various topics, especially his tendency to feel overwhelming envy when Rachel looks in the same direction as a man. All in all, Ross and Rachel have one of the most toxic relationships in television history, and it shouldn’t be modeled or celebrated.

