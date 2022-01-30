Friends: Jennifer Aniston and HBO Max unleash the madness among the fans of ‘Friends’ with the reunion trailer

Lto actress Jennifer Aniston and the platform hbo max have unleashed madness among the followers of friends with the trailer of the reunion of the protagonists of the mythical series that can be seen in the United States from next May 27, one year later than originally planned due to delays in filming caused by the pandemic .

In the trailer, which lasts two minutes, the protagonists of the fiction, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, They appear talking about what it meant friends for their professional careers, going over old scripts and replaying their mystical night of playing Trivial Pursuit on the show’s original set. The six actors also appear chatting about how they have maintained their friendship and remembering the most difficult moments of the weight of fame.

Friends, the Reunion: release date

The reunion can be seen from Thursday of next week, May 27, on the platform hbomax, a service of warnermedia Currently only available in the United States. Thus, fiction fans from other countries will have to wait until the end of the year to see it.

Although the followers dreamed of new chapters of friends, the reunion would not be a fictional episode as such, but a retrospective program with interviews with the protagonists. The series, which premiered on September 22, 1994, said goodbye to the small screen in 2004 after ten seasons in which 236 episodes were broadcast.

The reunion brings together Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, with famous people like Cara Delevingne, Christina Pickles, Cindy Crawford, David Beckham, Elliott Gould, James Michael Tyler, Justin Bieber, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, Larry Hankin, Maggie Wheeler, Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lenon or Tom Selleck