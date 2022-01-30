Free Fire codes for today January 29, 2022; all rewards free

Free Fire is still in fashion; Every day more players are betting on the popular battle royale and, as a thank you from those responsible for the game, we have new free reward codes. Here are today’s saturday 29 January 2022, offers us a new handful of free rewards codes. As soon as you use them, you will immediately receive new cosmetics at no cost. Once the exchanges will remain linked to your Garena profile. Remember that the title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today January 29

SAEW-RT7Y-8HIG

5TG7-6T6R-I7EF

UYGD-HVJD-FERW

BTNY-MHKL-OBV7

C65S-4AEW-DECD

XVGG-TZFS-DCWV

DJSI-9Z76-A5TR

WEF3-4G5B-RTN6

BQ2B-3NRK-TOG9

8V76-C5SR-EDWV

6Y7U-JHBV-CDR6

GW2J-WIE8-F765

TRSF-WEJR-56YG

FBHN-JERU-F76C

6XS5-RFEG-BTHN

FBNI-E7RF-65TS

5TXR-ESDW-EDAN

JMYK-HOIB-8V7C

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

exchange free rewards codes in Free Fire requires going through a very simple process. Every 24 hours, its managers publish a list in which you will receive cosmetics at no additional cost after redeeming it at this link. You must keep in mind that these will remain linked to your Garena Free Fire ID.

First of all: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Step Three: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

When you finish the process you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of 30 minutes: Don’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are published, so you have a very small margin so you don’t run out of them.

It may interest you:

Source | PrepareExams