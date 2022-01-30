frauds promise to erase your Credit Bureau

When desperate decisions are made, there is a risk that third parties will take advantage of the need of those experiencing financial hardship by being inundated with debts. A common way in which fraud is committed against people who want a solution to their debts is through advertisements from fake managers who promise to clean up your credit history of Credit bureau, or even upload your credit score so that both financial institutions how department stores offer you new financingtolie and better cost.

Of course, these are scams, and the victims who agree to pay these criminals a sum of money to have a large debt removed from the records so they can take care of their personal finance without that stress they end up in a worse situation, disappearing with the money and leave the debt still growing.

In addition to the fact that your record in the credit history cannot be erased, criminals will keep your money. (Pixabay)



They are found advertised on public roads, on social networks such as Facebook, WhatsApp or in classified ads and claim to be able to erase a bad record of your past or current financing, with which you should stop worrying about monthly payments or because a new one is declined. loan in the future, but none of that is true.

Generally, a payment is requested to a bank account or an electronic transfer, where with half of the agreed price before proceeding with the alleged operation, which is impossible as there is no access to the Credit Bureau system and no one is empowered to achieve such a feat. .

On the pages on Facebook’s digital platform, the deception becomes plausible for people who seek to get out of their situation, since they discover comments that pass for reviews of the service that complement the trap, pretending to be satisfied customers who attest that they are It is a genuine and functional service.

False proof of payment is even presented, passing as proof that the agency keeps its word and the problem is solved for the “clients”, with which the victim is convinced that it is an alternative that fits their needs. needs and get in touch with scammers, then going to WhatsApp to finalize the operation.

There is no law firm or accountants that can make your debts disappear from the Credit Bureau, and if someone assures you that they are able to get it in exchange for money, be suspicious of that person and do not expose yourself to one of these crimes.

