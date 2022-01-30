Formula 1: unexpected problems for Red Bull and Max Verstappen

Red Bull you have to work against the clock. The energy drink team, reports motor sport, did not pass the first “crash test” of the FIA with his 2022 car and for this reason only his name is still known. The piece that would not have passed the test, vital to be able to put a car on the track, is the front nose of the single-seater.

The tests were carried out at the Cranfield Impact Center in Great Britain, and the deformable structure, which is the first to come into contact in the event of a frontal collision, does not meet the requirements. The team led by Adrian Newey is an expert in finding extreme and limit solutions, but this problem would require a simple reinforcement of the piece and not a complete redesign.

