Five yellow nail polishes to copy her

Surely many of you (among which I include myself) are those who spend the winter dressed in black in all its variants and putting small touches of color thanks to details, including manicure. Well, that is what we can see now in Selena Gomez, whose latest nail polish has inspired us.





There you have it, do not tell us this shade of enamel is not ideal. It is a manicure in a pastel yellow with which it transports us a bit to spring and which, moreover, is a great way to break with the monochromatism of black.

As options to copy this manicure we have five options that we have loved and with quite good prices.





Essie expressie tone 402 Speed ​​of Life with a price of 8.50 euros.

Pretty Fast Nail Polish by essence in the Yellow to Go tone priced at 1.69 euros.

Essence Pretty Fast Nail Polish

Youth Color by Beter in the Bring Wake Up tone with a price of 3.95 euros.

New Uv/Led Lac Technology enamel from Gel IQ in the Face the Sun tone with a price of 6.95 euros.

Gel IQ New UV/Led Lac Technology Enamel

Revolution Neon Glow Nail Polish priced at 6.99 euros.

Revolution Neon Glow Nail Polish

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photos | @tombachik