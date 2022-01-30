Fifth death anniversary of Fidel Castro commemorated

Havana.- Hundreds of people, including the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, attended this Wednesday a political-cultural evening on the steps of the University of Havana to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro (1926-2016).

The participants, mostly young people, highlighted the figure of the former president for about an hour through songs, poems and allegorical videos.

This is the first official act of commemoration of the death of Fidel Castrowho died on November 25, 2016 at the age of 90 after ruling the country for almost half a century and becoming one of the most controversial political figures in contemporary history.

His death occurred a decade after transferring power to his brother Raúl due to a serious intestinal illness.

The remains of the commander in chief, who was born on August 13, 1926 in Birán, in eastern Cuba, rest in the Santa Ifigenia cemetery in the province of Santiago de Cuba.

In 1959, he led the revolution that placed the Caribbean island in the spotlight of the international scene for 47 uninterrupted years governing with a Caribbean version of Soviet communism and whose main enemy was the United States.