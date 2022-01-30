FC Barcelona | Competition grows for Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (32 years old)ostracized in the Arsenal, continues to be an option to be taken into account for the vanguard of FC Barcelona. While waiting for the decision of Ousmane Dembélé (24 years old), whoever was his teammate at Borussia Dortmund would look very favorably on his landing at the Camp Nou.

“Barça has closed an economic agreement with the player until June on loan, conditions that may allow his arrival. Arsenal needs the player to leave, a case similar to that of Coutinho, to revalue him”, advanced the journalist Gerard Romero. Despite this, the battering ram has an admirer without leaving the premier league.

Everton gives him an opportunity in the Premier

From the United Kingdom they point out that the path of Everton has sprung into action for an Aubameyang who was punished by Mikel Arteta in London for his lack of discipline. A news that the newspaper echoes Sport, ensuring that the international with Gabon would be delighting the Merseyside squad.

Frank Lampard, the favorite to take the reins of the project from the toffees, I would be delighted with the possibility of enjoying the services of Pierre-Emerick in Goodison Park. Aubameyang prioritizes Barça’s proposal, although the culés they will have to juggle with the fair play Financial. All this, in addition, without forgetting Dembélé’s soap opera.