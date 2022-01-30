Fans criticize Horizon Forbidden West for reusing animations from the first game

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

This week, Guerrilla Games confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West reached the Gold stage of development and is ready to debut. Despite being just a few weeks away from its launch, new details of this long-awaited open-world action title are still coming to light. Unfortunately, one of the new issues that was revealed was criticized by the community.

What happens is that the portal IGN posted a video comparing Horizon Forbidden West with Horizon Zero Dawn, the first installment of this emerging PlayStation franchise. In this way, for a few seconds we can see that the developers reused an animation from the original title in the sequel.

Specifically, at one point we can see Aloy use a hook to create a rappel that allows her to descend to more stable ground. That animation is exactly the same as the one that appears in the 2017 title. This did not go unnoticed by a Twitter user, who assured with a burlesque tone that it was a “copy-paste”.

Horizon Forbidden West is the subject of criticism on social networks

As expected, the user’s post gained a lot of popularity and dozens of people took advantage of it to express their discontent and argue with other users about the supposed recycling of animations.

Of course, there are 2 sides to this discussion. The first is that of people who think that it is irrelevant that a game reuses code or animations from previous deliveries, while the second is that of users who consider that developers are lazy for “recycling” content.

Of course, there were also users who took advantage of this situation to ensure that Horizon Forbidden West it does not cost $70 USD.

“It’s normal for developers to reuse existing resources. Why redo something and waste time recreating it? You need to grow. All developers do this, ”said a player who defended Guerrilla Games.

“Is it normal that the prices of games that use reused animations increase? I thought the extra $10 USD was supposed to cover the development of the next generation. 4 year old state of the art animations are not worth $70 USD,” commented another user.

But it is normal to rack up the prices on those games that used reused animations. I thought that extra 10 bucks was supposed to cover next gen development. 4 year old last gen animations are not worth $70 😂 — ICG Is Vaxxed And Boosted (@IronClawGaming) January 27, 2022

The situation escalated in intensity in such a way that Roger Clark, an actor who plays Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2intervened and replied to the user’s tweet that started the debate.

“Would you be happy with a release date for next year instead of next month? The irony is that if they invented completely new animations for everything, another contingent would be upset because it didn’t have the ‘feel’ of the original.”

The irony is that if they did come up with brand new animations for everything a whole other contingent would be upset cause it didn’t have the ‘feel’ of the original. — Roger Clark (@rclark98) January 27, 2022

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Do you think it’s wrong for developers to reuse resources from previous projects? Let us read you in the comments.

Horizon Forbidden West It will arrive on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18. In this link you will find more information about the title.

