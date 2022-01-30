Face ID can now be used with everything and face masks in this update

An update will allow Face ID to be used with a mask (Photo: Europa Press)

Before the pandemic, Manzana had integrated Face ID to their mobile devices, however, this security option became useless when everyone was forced to use face mask.

Two years after daily use of masks, Apple will launch a new Face ID which solves the problem. In accordance with MacRumors, coming soon it will be possible to unlock the screen of the iPhone or iPad with the mask on.

As reported by the specialized Apple site, the new facial recognition unlocking option with a face mask is integrated into the iOS 15.4 update, whose beta that was launched this January 27.

“Is able to recognize unique features around the eye” to unlock without the need to remove the mask in public places where there could be a risk of contagion.

It should be noted that to use this function it will be necessary update facial recognition by rescanning from iOS settings and follow the prompts. The option can be activated or deactivated at any time.

Added to it, MacRumors noted that Apple will integrate the “Add lenses” option to Face ID, so you can recognize the iPhone user with a mask and glasses. It is noteworthy that it does not include sunglasses. Even with the new built-in options, Apple warns that Face ID is more accurate when the full face is used for recognition.

The bad news is that the Face ID update will only be available for iPhone 12 and 13, as well as newer iPads, so all users of old models will still not take advantage of the face unlock tool.

At the moment Apple has not mentioned anything officially, but it is estimated that the iOS 15.4 update will arrive soon.

It’s no secret that Apple is preparing many devices for this newly launched 2022. However, the statement that the famous journalist from Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, did about it: “Apple is preparing for this fall biggest product launch hardware throughout its history.

Complete list of devices that Apple would launch this 2022

– Four iPhone different: two standard models and two Pro.

– The first mac pro with Apple Silicon processor.

– A total renovation of the MacBook Air, which would bring the M2 chip, the MagSafe port and a completely new design.

– An update of the macbook pro input, probably with M2 processor.

– An update of the AirPods Pro.

– A new iPad economic.

– New iPadPro with M2 processor and wireless charging on the back.

– An update of the iMac 24″, probably with M2 processor.

– Three Apple Watch: The Series 8, a new SE, and a much tougher Apple Watch.

It is noteworthy that the launch of the Mac Pro must be accompanied by a software suite that adapts to the new architecture. The translation layer of Rosette 2 offers good results, but only through Native applications can take full advantage of the hardware of these new devices.

By launching this group two years after announcing its move to the ARM architecture, Apple has given ample time to developers like Adobe or Autodesk to adapt its tools to the new platform, thus paving the way for this new Mac Pro.

